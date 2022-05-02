ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Small package, big results: Creek's Lovelace a big-time talent

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FHrA0_0fQA0ZdE00
Emma Lovelace (Fred Kelly/fred.kelly@mdn.net)

Bullock Creek senior Emma Lovelace is always going to be one of the most petite players when she steps onto the softball field. But, as teams around the Tri-Valley Conference have learned over the past couple of years, there is absolutely nothing small about her game.

Beyond being an excellent second-baseman with good range and a speedy, aggressive baserunner, Lovelace can both use her speed to get on base and use her surprising power to drive the ball into the gap – and, occasionally, even over the fence.

“Emma Lovelace is super strong on the inner half of the plate. She is super strong and quick on those pitches,” said Creek coach Dave O’Keefe. “Any pitcher who pitches her there, they’re going to be in trouble, because she’s not going to miss those. … When she gets that pitch, she doesn’t miss it.

“ … She’s a solid defender, she’s a solid offensive player with great speed, and she’s got some pop in her bat. She can also play small-ball and run things out,” O’Keefe added. “With her leading off and then the speed we have with Emmah Hanson right behind her, (we can score a lot of runs).”

Lovelace admitted with a smile that she has no idea where the power comes from in her diminutive frame.

“I honestly don’t know. A lot of times teams will think, ‘Oh, she’s going to bunt, because she’s so small,’ and then I just hit the ball. I don’t even know where my power comes from. It’s just working in the offseason and building that (strength),” Lovelace said following the Lancers’ sweep of Carrollton on Friday, a doubleheader in which she belted a grand slam homer over the leftfield fence.

“ … I definitely work (on softball) year-round, and it’s a passion, and I want to work at it. I know you have to work for everything that you get, and I don’t want to get that (success) easily,” she added. “I just keep working and pushing myself, and I have good coaches pushing me, too.”

Last season, as Creek’s No. 2 hitter, Lovelace put up great numbers from a spot in the lineup that generally is reserved for a team’s best bunter. She batted .373 with a .453 on-base percentage, 44 hits, 18 walks, 42 runs scored, and 35 runs batted in.

This season, O’Keefe has moved her up to the leadoff spot, and she is making the most of the opportunity, leading the Lancers in hits through their first eight games with 18 and in stolen bases with five, ranking second on the team in batting average at .514 and in runs scored with 15, and ranking third in RBIs with 14.

“It definitely makes my confidence go up, because I know that I just have to make contact with the ball, and that’s my job,” she said of being the leadoff hitter. “ … I go up there and kind of predict what pitches they’re going to throw, so that I know how to react. I just try to put the ball in play, and that’s my job.”

Lovelace, who began playing softball at the age of five, said she took to the game immediately and, over the years, has become one of her own toughest critics.

“I liked it right away, and I knew that I wanted to keep playing throughout the years,” she noted, adding with another smile, “ … I’ve been told I’m the hardest person on myself. … I think that can help me or hurt me at the same time. Sometimes, I can get in my own head, but other times I think it’s a good thing for me to (motivate myself).”

While Lovelace’s production at the plate, speed on the basepaths, and defense in the field are undeniable assets for a Creek team that has high aspirations this spring, O’Keefe said he would like to see her grow in another very important facet of the game – leadership.

“She’s a very steady, unassuming sort of player. She doesn’t command the spotlight. She doesn’t look to be a leader,” he noted. “That’s one thing she and I have talked about – what I see of her potential and the type of player she is, I need her to be not just that silent leader that I think instinctively she is comfortable being, but I want her to be more vocal. She is a senior, and she’s got a ton of experience.”

Lovelace said she hopes to enjoy every single moment of her senior season, particularly since she probably will not go on to play ball at the collegiate level.

“I love this team so much. I feel like we work really well together, so it’s just really good to have this last ride with this team that I’ve grown up with. I’ve played with all these girls, and it’s just amazing to be able to finish that ride (this season),” she said. “ … We all know each other, because we’ve been playing together for the last how many years, and that just helps build our chemistry.”

Asked about her goals for her final season as a Lancer, she replied, “Team-wise, I just want us to have fun. I don’t want any of the drama or anything. I just want us to have good chemistry and a good team. We want to win games, but we also want to have fun doing it, and I feel like that’s the most important part of this,” she said.

“ … If I keep my head up all season, then I’ll consider that a positive season. And if I encourage others to do the same, I feel like that helps, too,” she added. “That’s all I want -- for everyone to keep their head up and for everyone to be there (for each other).”

Lovelace, who enjoys fishing and kayaking on the Chippewa River in her free time, is “fabulous” to coach, O’Keefe said.

“First and foremost, she’s a great human being. She’s a loving, caring, thoughtful individual and a great student,” he said. “She’s a great student of this game, and she’s a great academic student. She’s one of the top students in her class and just an all-around great human being.”

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Longtime Midland, Dow coach Larry Kastl entering hall of fame

Larry Kastl will be inducted into the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 during a ceremony and banquet to be held at Dow Diamond on June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. Kastl graduated from Midland High in 1969 after earning team MVP honors for the Chemics' 1968 state champion football team, and he later began coaching in 1973 after returning to Midland to teach English and serve as an assistant football coach under Bob Stoppert.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Longtime MHS track coach Sugnet entering hall of fame

Diane Sugnet will be inducted into the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 during a ceremony and banquet to be held at Dow Diamond on June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. Sugnet became only the second girls' track and field coach at Midland High in 1992 and still holds that position today. As an athlete, Sugnet won a Saginaw Valley League championship with the Chemics, and as the head coach, she has led MHS to 11 SVL titles and three regional titles over 29 years.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
City
Carrollton Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So Small
Midland Daily News

Loons' School Kids Day rained out at Dow Diamond

Caro Community Schools staff members Jeremy Ball, left, and Doreen Oedy, right, chat with a student during School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Dow Diamond in Midland. The Great Lakes Loons vs. Beloit Sky Carp game was eventually canceled due to rain. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Little League Roundup: FNW kicks off season

Fraternal Northwest's Kutchey Landscaping opened its Little League baseball season with a 12-0 win over Advantage Orthodontics in major action recently. Evan King and Owen King combined to pitch four no-hit innings and strike out 11. Reave Smith led Kutchey with three hits.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

National champ!: Midland's Stefanich wins Level 9 gymnastics title

Midland is home to an individual national sports champion. And he's only a sophomore in high school. Brycen Stefanich, a Dow High student and competitive gymnast out of Mid Michigan Gymnastics USA in Freeland, picked the most opportune time to turn in an eye-popping performance. When the stakes were highest at last weekend's 2022 Men's Eastern National Championships at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek, Stefanich shined, medaling in four events.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Dow's Sanders healthy and happy after bittersweet junior season

For most members of Dow High's baseball team, last year's second-half surge and run to the state semifinals was a joyous, not-soon-to-be-forgotten experience. For Nolan Sanders, however, it was a bittersweet experience. Sanders, one of the speediest outfielders and most dependable leadoff hitters in the area, had to sit out much of the Chargers' season last spring after suffering a hip injury sustained while running in a track meet for Dow. And, as he noted, it was not fun having to watch from the sidelines as his baseball teammates caught fire and stormed into the postseason.
MIDLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
192K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy