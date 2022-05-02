ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Lane Of Eastbound 50 From 6th Street To 26th Street In Sacramento To Be Closed Monday For Construction

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Fix 50 project will have one lane of traffic closed on Highway 50 in Sacramento on Monday morning.

The #1 or far left lane will be closed on Highway 50 from 6th Street to 26th Street due to construction activities. The closure will last from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., Caltrans District 3 reports.

Drivers should expect delays.

The estimated $433 million project includes a new sound wall, new high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction on Highway 50 from the Interstate 5 Interchange to Watt Avenue, widened ramps and connector ramps, widened bridges, increased vertical clearance at overcrossings, replaced freeway pavement, and other enhancements.

This project also includes the Sacramento Regional Transit District’s (SacRT) light rail expansion project from Sunrise Boulevard to Downtown Folsom.

Click here for more about the project.

CBS Sacramento

Crash On Southbound I-5 Causes Traffic Slowdown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A crash on southbound Interstate 5 between Q Street and Sutterville Road is causing traffic congestion and slowdowns, said Caltrans District 3. At the moment, the cause of the incident is unknown. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.
TRAFFIC
FOX40

Closure on I-5 to impact thousands of Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ramp that connects two major, and very important, roadways will be closed starting Friday night. Caltrans is preparing to begin weekend road work on Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento. The project will see many on and off-ramps on northbound I-5 from Highway 50 to J street closed. Caltrans said the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 reopens after police activity in Stockton

A section of Highway 99 has reopened after it was closed for hours due to police activity Monday afternoon in Stockton, according to Caltrans. The Highway 99 closure was in both directions at westbound Highway 4 (Crosstown Freeway) in San Joaquin County. Stockton police said there was a female in...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Garden Highway Crash Leaves One Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A solo vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Garden Highway left one dead, said the Sacramento Police Department. The accident happened around 9:14 p.m. Crews responded to the scene and located one vehicle with one of the occupants seriously injured. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Hosting Hiring Event In Search Of Garbage Truck Drivers

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Sacramento County is hosting a hiring event to look for people willing to do the dirty work that many don’t want to do. Hector Guijarro has ten years of experience driving a garbage truck. He’s now applying for a job as a senior collection operator with Sacramento County. “These are folks that have been on the list to be interviewed for a while,” said Doug Sloan, the director of waste management and recycling for the county. Sloan says early applicants had the chance to get behind the wheel for a road test on Wednesday. “You’ll see cones set up and...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Court Ruling Clears Way For Removal Of Homeless Camps Along California Highways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People who live near downtown Sacramento’s freeways say the homeless camps are getting bigger. “This is the worst it’s been,” said Kelly Morgan, who lives near an encampment. Caltrans crews have swept the homeless from state property in the area before, forcing campers to pick up their belongings and move somewhere else. “It’s probably clear for maybe a week to a month at the most, and then they start creeping back in,” Morgan said. Caltrans says these encampments put public safety at risk and create a danger for drivers. A fire last February was started in a camp under Highway 50...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Investigators Work To Identify Body Found At Recycling Center In Marysville

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities were working to identify a body that was found at a recycling center last week in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office said it received a call from Recology, a waste collection company, on the afternoon of April 26 regarding the body being found at their North Levee Road location. The body was only confirmed to be a white adult man. Investigators were doing a thorough check of missing person files that span across Northern California. A cause of death has also not yet been determined and an autopsy is still pending.
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Person Hit And Killed By Amtrak Train In Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – One person has died after being hit by a train in the Davis area. Davis Police Department confirmed the news of the death to CBS13. Police say the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. Amtrak tweeted that they’re providing alternative transportation for travelers between Sacramento and Davis stations. Delays are expected. The company issued this statement about the incident: “On May 3, Amtrak train 11 was traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles at approx. when an individual who was trespassing on the track came into contact with the train in Davis. There have been no reported injuries to the 135 passengers or crew onboard. Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.“  
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Park Rangers Crack Down On Barbecues Along American River Parkway To Reduce Fire Risk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New efforts are underway to prevent another devastating fire season along the American River Parkway in Sacramento. It’s an area seeing a huge increase in homeless campers, and now, park rangers are now taking away a specific item in the hope that the huge fire threat can go away. Brush is already turning brown along the parkway. “That will go up like a match,” said David Spencer, a commander with Sacramento County Park Rangers. Last year, more than 15% of the nature area burned during the worst fire season on record. “We had over 170 fires,” Spencer said. Now, park rangers are cracking...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX40

Man hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot on Northgate Blvd. near Harding Ave. Sunday night. According to a Sacramento Police Department public information officer, they received multiple calls around 6:20 p.m. about a shooting in the area. When police arrived they found a man who had a non-life threatening gunshot injury. The individual was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dies in Head-On Crash on Highway 160 [Rio Vista, CA]

Female Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Accident on West Sherman Island Road. The accident happened around 1:00 p.m., on April 28 along Highway 160 near West Sherman Island Road. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver veered into the opposite lane of traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle for unknown reasons.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Carmichael Home Damaged By Fire

A Carmichael home suffered extensive damage on Sunday. The home is on the corner of Carmichael Drive and Tarshes Drive. None of the home’s occupants were injured in the fire, according to a Sac Metro Fire spokesperson. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire is knocked down. No injuries reported. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Ifehvf2yBN — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) May 2, 2022
CARMICHAEL, CA
KCRA.com

MAP: Here are the shootings in Sacramento and Stockton so far in 2022

Hundreds of shootings and incidents involving guns, including robberies, traffic stops and assaults, have happened in Sacramento and Stockton since Jan. 1, 2022. Sacramento has had 132 incidents of shots fired or shootings while Stockton has seen 78 incidents through April 30, 2022. Meanwhile, Stockton has seen more incidents involving guns at 233, while Sacramento has seen 176 in that same time period.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax. Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
