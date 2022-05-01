ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynonna Judd tearfully honors Naomi Judd at Country Music Hall of Fame induction: 'My heart is broken'

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago

As Grammy-winning duo The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday evening, Wynonna Judd addressed the passing of her mother Naomi just one day earlier.

Following brief remarks from her younger sister Ashley, Wynonna spoke for roughly four minutes.

"I didn't prepare anything tonight 'cause I knew that mom would probably talk the most," Wynonna said, before taking a beat to continue her speech. "I feel so blessed and it's a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed … but though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing."

Wynonna said her mother Naomi Judd passed away at 2:20 PM on Saturday, and that she kissed her "on the forehead and walked away."

Wynonna shared that the last act she, sister Ashley and other family members did together before Naomi's passing was reciting Psalm 23. The crowd in attendance all recited the Psalm in unison with Judd to complete her speech.

'We are shattered': Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning matriarch of The Judds duo, dies at 76: 'We are shattered'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b09sL_0fQA02pk00
Wynonna Judd, right, hugs sister Ashley Judd during the Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall Of Fame Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP) Wade Payne, Invision

Wynonna's younger sister Ashley also described their mother's appreciation for her peers. . "My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her and I'm sorry that she couldn't hang on until today," the actor said through tears.

"Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years," Ashley continued. "And while this is so much about The Judds as a duo, I want to recognize my sister."

'It brings tears to my heart': Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker remember Naomi Judd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3b1r_0fQA02pk00
Wynonna Judd and her sister accept a medallion in honor of her mother Naomi Judd who passed away yesterday during the medallion ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday, May 1,2022. Seth Herad / for The Tennessean

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," stated a release shared by the duo's publicist on Saturday afternoon. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Vocalist – and fellow Kentuckian – Ricky Skaggs inducted Wynonna and Naomi Judd into the Hall.

Citing the legends' music connecting people with a "front porch, back porch and no porch," his comments also referenced numerous Biblical scriptures to appeal to the crowd in attendance to use prayer and love as a cue for healing.

'I'll accept gracefully': Dolly Parton flips on possible Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction: 'I’ll accept gracefully'

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Wynonna Judd tearfully honors Naomi Judd at Country Music Hall of Fame induction: 'My heart is broken'

Comments / 5

Susie Williams
4d ago

Rip Naomi you are with your angels now and we will truly miss you but not forgotten.And the time on this earth you were a true blessing to country music. Your friend in Cuero Texas.

Reply
2
