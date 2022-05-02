ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community gathers to clean up public areas in Murrells Inlet

By Jennifer Blake
 3 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — On Sunday, the 30th annual Spring Tide Community Clean Up was held at the Morse Park Landing in Murrells Inlet. People picked up litter there, at the Marsh Walk, the Boat Landing and the Oyster Landing. Organizations like the South Carolina Aquarium and Our Marsh Counts helped educate the community about collecting data about the litter you pick up.

Data from Our Marsh Counts’ last community litter sweep in the marsh showed that 78% of the litter picked up was plastic.

“Plastic pollution is a crisis level in our waterways and we have to figure it out,” said Kelly Horvalthson, the conservation programs manager at the South Carolina Aquarium. That data also showed cigarette filters take up 20%-50% of the litter in all 4 areas.

Thorvalson said collecting data is as vital as picking up the litter.

“To help us better understand the most problematic types of debris and ultimately find a solution,” said Thorvalson.

Finding a solution could take time but each community clean up helps. Thorvalson was thankful for the number of people who showed up to the 30th Annual Spring Tide Community Clean Up.

“This is such a great crowd, it’s a beautiful day and I just love how Murells Inlet has engaged the community for thirty years. This is obviously really important to the community,” said Kelly Thorvalson.

This event is set up by multiple organizations; Our Marsh Counts , The Chirping Birds Society , The South Carolina Aquarium, Coastal Carolina University Sustain Coastal Group, Stand Up Paddle Boarders, Murrells Inlet 2020 and more.

“spring tide is my favorite day of the year because it’s a day that we come out and take care of the creek and the streets and the roadsides,” said Sandra Bundy, the founder of Our Marsh Counts.

Community litter sweeps like this help beautify the area and help with data collection but environmental advocates want everyone to participate in litter data collection on their own, daily.

“Even just putting in one or two pieces as you’re finding it on your way to your car or work. These are all really important ways to understand what the litter problem is,” said Kelly Thorvalson.

You can collect data with the South Carolina Aquarium Citizens Science cell phone app, The Litter Free Digital Journal.

