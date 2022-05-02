Honoring a lifetime devoted to literacy

Lillian Caffrey, center, is presented with a quilt thanking her for her years of service to the Plymouth Public Library. By her sides are Judy Rittenhouse, left, the president of the library’s Board of Directors, and current library director Laura Keller. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Lillian Caffrey, Plymouth’s longest continuously serving librarian, turns 80 this week

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PLYMOUTH — Typically, the local public library isn’t the place one might expect to find a party atmosphere.

But when the celebration is for a woman who has been a treasured member of the library family for decades, exceptions can be made.

Friends, fellow library employees and borough officials all came down to the Plymouth Public Library to celebrate the 80th birthday of Lillian Caffrey, the longest continuously serving librarian and longtime director of the borough library, with a party on Sunday afternoon, two days before Caffrey officially turns 80 on Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled,” Caffrey said as guests began to arrive at the library Sunday. “If I were to write my autobiography, which I won’t, it would be titled ‘My Life in Libraries.’”

The title would be an apt one for Caffrey, who has spent essentially her entire life working in the library system, and even in retirement still remains a faithful library patron.

Caffrey was assigned her first library duties at the ripe old age of eight, at the Public Library’s old location on Shawnee Avenue.

“I started when I was eight years old, up in the old library on Shawnee Avenue,” Caffrey said. “Lily Cooper was the librarian, and she recruited me and her niece to arrange newspapers in the bathtub.”

Caffrey served as director of the Plymouth Public Library from 1985 until her retirement in 2004, and oversaw the library’s modernization as the Internet came into play, and the library’s catalog system went from card form to digital.

“My husband was in charge of setting up the automated bookkeeping system,” Caffrey said, referring to her husband Joe. “We were the first ones in Luzerne County to implement it.”

The library’s current director, Laura Keller, explained some of the work that Caffrey had to do in order to familiarize customers with this new system at the time.

“She [Caffrey] was the one who was able to teach staff and patrons at that time about automation, and how to search for books in the online public access catalog,” Keller said. “I was recently going through some binders and old photos, and I was able to find some handouts and packets from workshops she attended.”

Keller said that she started planning Caffrey’s birthday party about two months ago. Attendees included current and former board members and employees of the Plymouth Public Library, workers throughout Luzerne County’s many other libraries, several borough council members and borough Mayor Frank Coughlin.

“Lillian’s put a lifetime of service into this library, she’s always been a dedicated employee,” Coughlin said. “I’m happy to be here to celebrate her today.”

The party was catered by Canteen Central in Pittston, and guests were invited to enjoy sandwiches and refreshments along with Caffrey, who sat at the main table with her husband Joe and with the president of the library’s Board of Directors, Judy Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse and Keller presented Caffrey with a gift before the food and drinks were served; a quilt featuring patches drawn by members of the library, borough council members, Mayor Coughlin, and a number of Caffrey’s friends and well-wishers.

An inscription on the front reads: “This quilt is presented to Lillian Caffrey, Plymouth’s longest serving librarian, to honor her birthday by the community of Plymouth.”

Even in retirement, Caffrey still visits the library frequently; she even said she has plans to do a Story Hour event sometime in the future.

On Sunday, there was no work to be done or events to organize; Caffrey got to sit back and enjoy her birthday with her library family.

“Laura [Keller] was kind enough to organize this for me,” she said. “I’m flattered.”