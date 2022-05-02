ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Single women reveal their biggest turn offs when dating men - so how many of them do YOU agree with?

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A group of single women have listed the biggest turn offs when it comes to modern dating - and debated whether women 'work on themselves' more than men to find a love match.

The conversation was sparked after Australian relationship coach Louanne Ward, from Perth, asked singles from the Facebook group 'She Said He Said' to detail their personal experiences.

And the most common habits deemed a turn off included constantly looking at their phone, a late arrival and rudeness to hospitality staff.

With thousands turning to dating apps to match with other singles, many agreed relationships have become 'too disposable' and lack a sense of deep connection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z64YU_0fQ9ufc500
The conversation sparked after Australian relationship coach Louanne Ward, from Perth, (pictured) asked singles what behaviours and attitudes are 'offensive, hurtful and a turn-off'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QYCd_0fQ9ufc500
With thousands turning to dating apps to match with other singles, many agreed relationships have become 'too disposable' and lack a sense of deep connection (stock image)

Ms Ward questioned whether man are 'behind the times when it comes to modern dating', as women tend to 'work on themselves' to find a partner.

'If women are the ones doing all the learning does this mean they would naturally be better at dating and relationships?' she wrote online.

'Relationships take two people with equal responsibility to treat each other with respect.'

She explained how regardless of your gender, singles should be aware of their behaviour when dating and reflect on traits or habits that might not appeal to others.

'Times have changed and some behaviours (from both sexes) need awareness and modification,' Ms Ward said.

Singles flooded the comments section offering their opinions and personal experiences.

'Often women acknowledge past issues and their part in the reason the relationship failed, but men can fail to see their part in previous relationships what went wrong, and play the blame game,' one woman wrote.

Ms Ward acknowledged the comment and said: 'Accountability is an attractive trait and anyone who is prepared to work through relationship issues has more chance of the next relationship being successful.'

Another woman said one of the 'most attractive traits' is accountability and growing from previous mistakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N96LK_0fQ9ufc500
Both women and men deem it to be unattractive when their date looks at their phone or is rude to the waiter (stock image)

It follows after Ms Ward surveyed 1,500 men and women to determine the biggest turn offs on a first date that are stopping people from getting a second date.

1. BAD PERSONAL HYGIENE

Louanne found up to 72 per cent of people insisted the biggest turn off for them was bad personal hygiene.

'I can't imagine someone turning up on a date without putting in any physical effort. Not everybody looks a certain way but we could all do the best with what we've been given,' she said.

She said singles who do the simplest things to present themselves like brush their hair, have clean fingernails, wear a nice outfit or ensure they smell nice always leave a good first impression.

2. LACK OF MANNERS

Ms Ward said: '71 per cent of people ticked this as their second biggest turn off.'

She added how singles should be aware about the basic manners when meeting new people and possible love interests.

'Whether it'd be turning up late, or offering to buy the person a drink or eating with your mouth open... think about what your manners are saying about you,' she said.

3. CONSTANTLY CHECKING PHONE

'If they can't leave their phone alone for five minutes, what does that say about the person sitting in front of you?' Louanne said.

She said there's really no reason to have your phone out unless you're a doctor on call or a parent who needs to stay in touch with a babysitter.

'I think a great practice is would be to both put your phones on the table and make a pact with each other - 'whoever touches their phone first is paying for this date',' she said.

'You can put a bit of fun and playfulness into it. The likelihood of someone touching their phone could be diminished.'

She said around 67 per cent of people agreed this was their third biggest turn off.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

