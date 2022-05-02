ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Woman, 36, dies in crash between scooter, Honda

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzBeH_0fQ9tp9u00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old Vancouver woman was killed when the small motorcycle she was driving hit crossed the centerline during a turn and hit an oncoming Honda CRV, Vancouver police said late Sunday.

The crash on NE 172nd and NE 8th happened around 3:30 p.m. Sarah Seabridge, driving an Argo AR-150 scooter, turned right onto NE 172nd and hit the left front of the Honda. She was thrown from the scooter and died at the scene.

The Honda driver, a 51-year-old Vancouver woman, stayed at the scene. Authorities did not say whether she was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Accidents
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Crv#Scooter#Traffic Accident#Ne 172nd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Vancouver, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy