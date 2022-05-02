Woman, 36, dies in crash between scooter, Honda

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 36-year-old Vancouver woman was killed when the small motorcycle she was driving hit crossed the centerline during a turn and hit an oncoming Honda CRV, Vancouver police said late Sunday.

The crash on NE 172nd and NE 8th happened around 3:30 p.m. Sarah Seabridge, driving an Argo AR-150 scooter, turned right onto NE 172nd and hit the left front of the Honda. She was thrown from the scooter and died at the scene.

The Honda driver, a 51-year-old Vancouver woman, stayed at the scene. Authorities did not say whether she was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.