Saturday – One Vehicle MVA On Hwy 16 E

The luck ran out for two men arrested in a Mississippi casino parking lot when officers found catalytic converters and tools inside their tow truck. A Vicksburg police officer was flagged down at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in reference to a stolen catalytic converter at Ameristar Casino. Surveillance footage showed the...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured, and a 44-year-old man behind bars. According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23, on Williams Road. There, deputies...
Five people have been arrested and another person is being sought in response to drive-by shootings in a southwest Mississippi neighborhood. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group has arrested five suspects, accused of drive by shootings at two homes on Red Bud Lane on Saturday. Deputies responded...
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigation after a man was shot and killed in McComb on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. According to the Pike County coroner, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on L.J. Martin Street and Lincoln Street. The victim, 25-year-old Jamorris Shaw, of Magnolia, had been shot multiple times. Police said […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said work crews discovered a body on the side of a road on Monday, May 2, 2022. According to Jones, deputies responded to the scene at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. He said this case is being investigated as a homicide because the man had been […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Thursday afternoon. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed two people who were shot died. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities. Police got...
UPDATE: Officials have confirmed six people were injured during the shooting. The victims are in stable conditions. The investigation is still ongoing. JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said late Saturday. Organizers said Sunday that, […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The names of the two people shot and killed at a local gas station last week have been released. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that Quandarius Moffite, 19, and Brandarius Boler, 17 died Thursday afternoon. The shooting took place at the Exxon gas station on Highway 19. Meridian police have arrested Cordeyair Brown, 26. Brown is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, May 4. Police arrived to the scene around 10:15 p.m. near Highway 49 and Eddy Street. They said the man was found dead in the southbound lanes of the highway. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim […]
Mississippi officials are searching for answers after human remains were found in a burned truck in a remote area of the state. The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the discovery in an area called Sharp’s Bottom, located in an isolated corner of Tishomingo County in north Mississippi.
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Pike County. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper stopped a white 2004 Kia Sonoma for a traffic violation on Saturday, April 23 on Interstate 55 near the four-mile marker. During the stop, the trooper found 40 pounds of […]
VIDALIA — Passerby at Natchez Under the Hill stopped and looked with concern at a large barge pushing against the bottom of the Mississippi River bridge on Sunday afternoon. Weston Sparrow of the U.S. Coast Guard in Natchez confirmed that the barge struck the northbound Mississippi River bridge near the Vidalia side at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Binghampton. Officials responded to a fatal crash on Summer Avenue near N. Bingham Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. A Freightliner tow truck was stopped in the turn when Derrick D....
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Kelvin Deshawn Todd, of Jackson He is described as six feet two inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Todd was last seen Monday, April 25 around 10:00 p.m. in the 300 […]
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle and a log truck on Highway 27 in Warren County. The wreck occurred at Highway 27 near Countryside Road, approximately 1 mile south of the Gibson Road intersection. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey confirmed one fatality, and Sheriff...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that could lead to an arrest after a man was beaten to death. The victim, identified as Carlos Burton of Como, Miss., was dropped off at Baptist DeSoto hospital with severe injuries from a physical assault on March 21, the sheriff’s office said.
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. An eastbound 2018 Subaru...
