Leake County, MS

Saturday – One Vehicle MVA On Hwy 16 E

By Evan Miles
kicks96news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:16 am – Officials responded to a one vehicle MVA on Highway 16...

www.kicks96news.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
County
Leake County, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on L.J. Martin Street in McComb

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigation after a man was shot and killed in McComb on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. According to the Pike County coroner, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on L.J. Martin Street and Lincoln Street. The victim, 25-year-old Jamorris Shaw, of Magnolia, had been shot multiple times. Police said […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on side of Hinds County road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said work crews discovered a body on the side of a road on Monday, May 2, 2022. According to Jones, deputies responded to the scene at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. He said this case is being investigated as a homicide because the man had been […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Two dead after gas station shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the Exxon gas station at 325 Highway 19 in west Meridian Thursday afternoon. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed two people who were shot died. Their identities have not yet been released by authorities. Police got...
MERIDIAN, MS
WREG

Mississippi festival canceled after fatal officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed six people were injured during the shooting. The victims are in stable conditions. The investigation is still ongoing. JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A law enforcement officer shot and killed one of the people suspected of firing shots at a festival in Mississippi, a sheriff said late Saturday. Organizers said Sunday that, […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Victims’ names released in deadly shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The names of the two people shot and killed at a local gas station last week have been released. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that Quandarius Moffite, 19, and Brandarius Boler, 17 died Thursday afternoon. The shooting took place at the Exxon gas station on Highway 19. Meridian police have arrested Cordeyair Brown, 26. Brown is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being hit by car on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, May 4. Police arrived to the scene around 10:15 p.m. near Highway 49 and Eddy Street. They said the man was found dead in the southbound lanes of the highway. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Human remains found in burned truck in remote area of state. Mississippi investigators searching for clues.

Mississippi officials are searching for answers after human remains were found in a burned truck in a remote area of the state. The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the discovery in an area called Sharp’s Bottom, located in an isolated corner of Tishomingo County in north Mississippi.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
Traffic
WJTV 12

MHP traffic stop leads to drug bust in Pike County

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was arrested after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Pike County. A Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper stopped a white 2004 Kia Sonoma for a traffic violation on Saturday, April 23 on Interstate 55 near the four-mile marker. During the stop, the trooper found 40 pounds of […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Barge hits Mississippi River bridge at Vidalia

VIDALIA — Passerby at Natchez Under the Hill stopped and looked with concern at a large barge pushing against the bottom of the Mississippi River bridge on Sunday afternoon. Weston Sparrow of the U.S. Coast Guard in Natchez confirmed that the barge struck the northbound Mississippi River bridge near the Vidalia side at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 35-year-old Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Kelvin Deshawn Todd, of Jackson He is described as six feet two inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to MBI, Todd was last seen Monday, April 25 around 10:00 p.m. in the 300 […]
JACKSON, MS

Community Policy