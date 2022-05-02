ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tok, AK

Investigators raid Japan boat company's office after sinking

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swQs7_0fQ9o1EI00
Japan Tour Boat Coast guard officials enter an office of a Japanese tour boat operator in Shari, northern Japan's island of Hokkaido Monday, May 2, 2022. The Japanese coast guard said investigators were raiding unidentified locations related to the tour boat operator as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month. (Kyodo News via AP) (Uncredited)

TOKYO — (AP) — Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.

The Kazu 1 sightseeing boat started the tour in Shiretoko National Park on the northeastern side of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, on April 23 despite forecast rough seas and warnings from other tour operators. It made a distress call that afternoon saying it was sinking.

The Japanese coast guard said investigators were raiding unidentified locations related to the tour boat operator. Footage on NHK public television showed uniformed coast guard officials entering the tour boat operator's office and the house of the sunken boat’s captain.

Separately, the coast guard plans to use a remote-controlled submersible camera to look inside of the sunken boat in hopes of finding bodies possibly trapped inside. The operation was delayed Monday due to bad weather.

The boat carried two crew members and 24 passengers, including two children. Fourteen bodies have been recovered.

The hull of the boat with its name on it was found near Kashuni Falls, where the boat made the distress call. It was upside down on the seabed about 115 meters (377 feet) deep.

The operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruiser, had two accidents last year, including one that involved the captain of the sunken boat, Noriyuki Toyoda, the transport ministry said earlier.

Seiichi Katsurada, the head of the company, said last week that he approved the trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather. The boat also lacked a satellite phone, he said. Media reports say the captain's cell phone had no signal and the crew borrowed one from a passenger to call the office.

Katsurada said waters at their home port were calm when the boat departed and the captain could have changed the tour plans if the weather worsened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tok, AK
Crime & Safety
City
Tok, AK
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Home Port#Ap#Japanese#Nhk#The House Of The#The Coast Guard
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Investigation
Place
Tokyo, JP
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerville Police searching for cyclist who punched officer in the head

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man on a bicycle punched a Somerville Police Officer who was working on detail the morning of April 14. Police are now searching for that suspect. The assault happened at 10:00 a.m. on Somerville Avenue. The man on the bike is described as a thin, Caucasian man in his early thirties with a beard. He was also wearing a black helmet, a black long sleeve bike shirt and black bike shorts/capris.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy