A high school baseball phenom is emerging out of the Capitol Region, and may find his way to the Majors before long. Gavin Van Kempen of Maple Hill High School in Castleton-On-Hudson, New York, continued his dominant season for the Wildcats, pitching a no-hitter against Watervliet on Tuesday afternoon. It was Van Kempen's third no-hitter in a row, which obviously has a lot of people talking. More and more MLB scouts have been in attendance to watch the flamethrower mow through opposing batters. In fact, scouts for more than half the teams in the MLB were there to watch Van Kempen's performance on Tuesday.

CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO