Hundreds gather for the return of the La Viña Wine Festival

EL PASO, Texas – Hundreds met at the La Vina Spring Wine Fest this weekend to enjoy live music, local art & craft vendors.

The festival was scattered along 2 acres of land at the La Vina Winery.

It welcomed 70 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food vendors.

There were 20 wines available here for tasting and for purchase.

Adult admission to the festival was $20 and included a souvenir glass and 6 sample wines.

ABC-7 spoke with Ken Stark, Owner of La Vina Winery who said this is the first time the festival opens since the start of the pandemic.

“We are way excited, half of our business goes to events like this, also other events like weddings that sort of thing, all year long, so half of our business is the testing room and the other half is the events, so basically we were shut down for a year and a half so were very happy to be back,” said Stark.

Festivalgoers were also excited to see it back.

“It feels really good, I mean I used to come every year to the wine fest and enjoy it but it was kinda sad not being able to do that for a couple years,” said Monica Zamora.

“The atmosphere is wonderful, there's plenty of shade, plenty of seats, the wine here is wonderful, I think it's a great thing and they should continue to do it,” said Troy Schlehuser.

Stark said the festival will return again in the fall.

