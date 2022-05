In another sign of the city’s revival, the Long Beach Cinema 4 will reopen Friday after a two-year shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. A movie theater’s marquee is usually all about the big feature. But at Cinema 4, the big feature is that the barrier island’s only movie house will be showing films again. In recent days, the Park Avenue theater’s marquee said simply, “We are happy to be back.”

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO