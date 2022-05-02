ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Australia wins Langford title, clinches sevens world series

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANGFORD, British Columbia (AP) — Lily Dick scored late as Australia rallied to beat New Zealand 21-17 in the...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

China’s 6-10 Han among international WNBA players to watch

Han Xu feels much more comfortable in her second WNBA stint with the New York Liberty. The 6-foot-10 center from China missed the last two WNBA seasons. She stayed in China amid COVID-19 lockdowns and training for the Olympics. Now the 22-year-old Han is back in New York after growing an inch. She feels more ready to play in the WNBA and is one of 21 international players on opening day rosters from countries all over the globe, including Australia, Belgium, Canada and Japan.
BASKETBALL
KTVZ

Nadal gives edge to Alcaraz in Madrid Open showdown

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal is downplaying his chances in his much anticipated Madrid Open quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz, the youngster touted in Spain as his successor. The 35-year-old Nadal and the 19-year-old Alcaraz will meet Friday in a clash of generations Spanish that fans had been craving to see. Nadal has won both matches he played against Alcaraz but said the youngster is in better form entering Friday’s encounter in what should be a sold-out “Caja Mágica” center court. Alcaraz said Nadal will always be the favorite because of everything he has achieved in his career.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Sevens#Ap#Australian
KTVZ

Fans clash before Frankfurt-West Ham and Marseille-Feyenoord

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Frankfurt police say they have made more than 30 arrests after supporters of English club West Ham and local team Eintracht Frankfurt clashed before their Europa League game. The police say they had to intervene “at several locations” the previous night due to fights between rival fans or because supporters “wanted to fight.” Police say up to 1,000 visiting supporters “including fans considered to be a risk” were registered before the game.“ Frankfurt was hosting West Ham for the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. Frankfurt was leading 2-1 from the first leg. There were also violent clashes between Marseille and Feyenoord fans outside the Stade Velodrome stadium before their Europa Conference League return leg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
World Series
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVZ

Asian Games in China postponed because of spread of COVID-19

The Asian Games in China are being postponed because of concerns over the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. The decision comes less than three months after the country hosted the Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The World University Games have also been postponed. The Asian Games were to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the eastern city of Hangzhou and would involve more than 11,000 athletes. That is more than the Summer Olympics. The World University Games had been scheduled for June 26-July 7 in the western city of Chengdu.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy