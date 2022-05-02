ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

LEADING OFF: Judge’s homers power Yanks’ 9-game win streak

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYankees slugger Aaron Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games, part of a surge that’s helped...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Margot’s two-run single puts Rays past slumping A’s 3-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Manuel Margot broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays blanked the Oakland Athletics 3-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Margot came up with the bases loaded and two outs against A’s reliever Zach Jackson and served an opposite-field single to right, scoring Brett Phillips and Randy Arozarena. Domingo Acevedo balked in another run to make it 3-0. Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Andrew Kittredge pitched a perfect ninth to earn his fourth save. Tampa Bay starting pitcher Corey Kluber had seven strikeouts. Oakland starter Frankie Montas fanned six.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVZ

Betts, Freeman power Dodgers past Giants again, 9-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts and Max Muncy homered, Freddie Freeman added a two-run triple and the Los Angeles Dodgers swept a short series from the San Francisco Giants with a 9-1 victory. Trea Turner and Will Smith had RBI singles in the fourth inning for the Dodgers, who have won four of five and 15 of 20. Los Angeles took the first two of 19 meetings this season between these California archrivals and NL West powers who won a combined 213 games last season. Brandon Crawford homered for the Giants, who have lost three straight and five of six.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

White Sox place Vaughn on 10-day IL with bruised right hand

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list because of a bruised right hand. Vaughn has not played since he was struck by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels right-hander Mike Mayers last week. He is batting .283 with four home runs and a team-leading 12 RBIs in 16 games. The White Sox also recalled infielder Danny Mendick from Triple-A Charlotte. The White Sox have won three straight. They open a three-game series at Boston on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KTVZ

Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Mets erased a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, capping the rally with Starling Marte’s tiebreaking double to beat the flabbergasted Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 Thursday night. With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led off the inning with an infield single against James Norwood and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer. Mark Canha added an RBI infield single that clanked off pitcher Corey Knebel, and J.D. Davis had a pinch-hit RBI double to rally the NL East-leading Mets. Brandon Nimmo then lined a tying, two-run single to center off Knebel. He came around to score when Marte ripped a double off the wall in center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTVZ

Panarin, Vatrano help Rangers beat Penguins 5-2 in Game 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the best-of-seven first-round series. Chris Kreider, Andrew Copp and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 39 saves two nights after stopping 79 shots in a triple-overtime loss in Game 1. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins. Louis Domingue, getting the start after replacing the injured Casey DeSmith in the second overtime of Game 1, finished with 34 saves. Game 3 is Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
NHL
KTVZ

LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014. The victory punctuated a phenomenal three-year run in which these longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series and became one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one more playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and a series-opening victory in Edmonton. The Kings are starting to believe that getting back to the top might not take decades again. Coach Todd McLellan is confident in the progress Los Angeles has made heading into Game 3 against the Oilers.
EL SEGUNDO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy