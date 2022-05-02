ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartley County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hartley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Spokane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Spokane FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 930 PM PDT this evening for a portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. Flood waters will continue to recede. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Northumberland, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland, Caroline and Essex Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ladysmith to near Center Cross. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Heavy Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in an hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Bowling Green, Montross, Champlain, Milford, Callao, Port Royal, Center Cross, Kinsale, Loretto, Leedstown, Farnham, Haynesville, Fort A.p. Hill, Millers Tavern, Ladysmith, Newtown and Newland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have diminished some but will remain gusty.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion; Putnam The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Marion County in northern Florida Southeastern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 145 AM EDT. * At 1252 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort McCoy, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Juniper Springs, Salt Springs, Burbank and Georgetown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Advisory level winds are expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, with additional wind advisories likely.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following counties, Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Oak Hill, Lake Vesuvius, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Centerpoint and Pedro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bedford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bedford County. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying areas immediately adjacent to some small streams is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedford, Breezewood, New Enterprise, Everett, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, Coaldale, St. Clairsville, Cessna, Queen, Inglesmith, Lake Gordon, Hyndman, Saxton, Schellsburg, Manns Choice, Woodbury and Defiance.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Owsley, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Owsley; Perry FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of larger creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1152 PM EDT, Flooding of low lying areas will continue through the overnight, as larger creeks and streams run high. - Some locations that will experience flooding include London, Manchester, McKee, Buckhorn, Fogertown, Benge, Datha, Grace, High Knob, Shepherdtown, Royrader, Byron, Malcomb, Portersburg, Crawford, Sidell, Egypt, Urban, Burning Springs and Langnau.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected through Saturday evening, then gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101 through the Gaviota Pass and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Including the following area, Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 PM AKDT, An ice jam has formed on the Tanana River downstream from Manley Hot Springs. River observer in Manley Hot Springs reported flooding in Manley Hot Springs. The observer reported that almost all roads in Manley are flooded and that houses on the slough bank have water either in or surrounding them. - For Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs-: At 7:00am the stage was 11.5 feet. Flood Stage is 13.5 feet. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 AM EDT, the public reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pulaski; Rockcastle FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 1 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of south central Kentucky, including the following counties, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. Flood waters are receding; however please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pierson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Volusia County, including the following locations Eldridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous roads remain closed in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Wolfdale, East Washington, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Green Hills and Meadow Lands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Mineral FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1247 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moorefield... Petersburg Romney... Franklin Rough Run... Fort Ashby Brandywine... Upper Tract Springfield... Green Spring Burlington... Welton Dorcas... Seymourville Rig... Arthur Masonville... Cabins Fisher... Kline Gap - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blair, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Blair; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg affecting Huntingdon and Blair Counties. For the Frankstown Branch Juniata River...including Williamsburg Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Frankstown Branch Of The Juniata At Williamsburg. * WHEN...From tonight to Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The right, or south bank overflows. The road near the river upstream of Williamsburg is inundated. A few homes experience basement flooding. At 13.0 feet, Sections of Route 866 from Williamsburg to Ganister are covered by flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 12.6 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 05/12/1924. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph near Gaviota. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101 through the Gaviota Pass and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional moderate to strong sundowner winds are expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, with additional wind advisories likely.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

