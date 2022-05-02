Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Catawba; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CATAWBA...EASTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHEASTERN IREDELL AND NORTHEASTERN GASTON COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Huntersville, or 5 miles southwest of Westport, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Statesville, Westport, Troutman, Lake Norman, Lake Norman State Park, Iron Station, Denver, Lowesville, Sherrills Ford and Terrell. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO