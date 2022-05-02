ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How athletic is the Panthers' 2022 draft class?

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
When Matt Rhule began his tenure as Carolina Panthers head coach, he and owner David Tepper vowed to place a premium on athletic testing. And save for using his first ever draft pick on a 326-pound nose tackle who isn’t particularly athletic, he’s pretty much stuck to that approach.

This weekend was the latest testament to that, as the braintrust collected yet another crop of high-end physical specimens. So, based off Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS) metric, let’s see how the Panthers’ 2022 draft class measures up.

No. 6 overall: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

*Ranked 183 out of 1,218 offensive tackles from 1987 to 2022

No. 94 overall: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

*Did not complete in athletic testing (ankle)

No. 120 overall: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

*Ranked eighth out of 2,419 linebackers from 1987 to 2022

No. 189 overall: Amaré Barno, DE, Virginia Tech

*Ranked 124th out of 1,503 defensive ends from 1987 to 2022

No. 199 overall: Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

*Ranked 317th out of 1,298 guards from 1987 to 2022

No. 242 overall: Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor

*Ranked 740th out of 2,001 cornerbacks from 1987 to 2022

*Collectively ranked 11th out of 32 draft classes in 2022

