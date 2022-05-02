ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Lifts two long balls

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Schwarber went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Sunday's loss to...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Desmond Ridder says NFL messed up letting him fall to 74th pick: 'It shouldn't have taken this long'

In most drafts, being the second quarterback to come off the board isn't anything to turn your nose to. That said, in a draft like this year where only one quarterback was taken in the first two rounds, it does change the scope of things. While Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder did hear his name called on Day 2 when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 74 overall pick, the 22-year-old seems to have formed a chip on his shoulder after seeing the rest of the league pass on him for two rounds.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Suffers broken finger

Correa suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short-term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Shifting to bullpen

Manager Mike Matheny said Friday that Bubic will operate out of the bullpen going forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old was unable to escape the first inning during his start Wednesday, and he'll now shift to a bullpen role. Bubuc threw 24 pitches during that contest and will be available to pitch Saturday versus the Orioles. It remains unclear who will replace him in the starting rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Hits second homer

Hiura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Reds. The long ball was the second of the season for Hiura, who is hitting better and walking more than he did last season but has also struck out in nearly half of his 42 PA. He has started 12 games this season, and with the Brewers healthy, he figures to continue working in a part-time role.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Diagnosed with sore groin

The Astros announced that Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning with right groin soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before departing. The injury occurred when Altuve fouled a ball...
HOUSTON, TX

