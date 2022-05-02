ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Zach Eflin: Falls to 1-2

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Eflin (1-2) took the loss to the Mets on Sunday night. He was charged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits and...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Hits second homer

Hiura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Reds. The long ball was the second of the season for Hiura, who is hitting better and walking more than he did last season but has also struck out in nearly half of his 42 PA. He has started 12 games this season, and with the Brewers healthy, he figures to continue working in a part-time role.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this appears to just be one isolated terrible outing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough. His sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Retreats to bench

Bart isn't starting Thursday against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bart started in the last three games and went 0-for-6 with a run, three walks and three strikeouts. Curt Casali will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Lands on injured list

Pratto (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. There was no specific reason reported for Pratto landing on the injured list, though he was hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday and immediately removed from the game. The timing of the incident is unfortunate, as Pratto was in the midst of a four-game hitting streak while going for 8-for-16 with a double and two home runs. Assuming the injury isn't a long-term concern, Pratto should have the chance to make his big-league debut this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not yet taking swings

Tatis (wrist) has been running and taking grounders, but he has yet to swing a bat or play catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis' wrist hasn't yet recovered to the point that he's able to play catch, and he recently indicated he's not sure when he'll be able to swing a bat. The star shortstop is over seven weeks removed from left wrist surgery and is eligible to return in early June, but per Acee, the expectation is that he won't be back until the middle or end of that month. Tatis could make an immediate impact when he does return to action, based on his amazing skill set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Begins stonemason career

Green bricked for three points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 loss to the Heat. In addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, his only other attempt was a missed dunk. Green entered the second round on an 8-for-16 tear from deep, but he's connected on just 2-of-14 triples against Miami thus far. Volatile of late, Green is partially responsible for digging the deep hole for which Philadelphia has to climb out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers, steals base Thursday

Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Yelich went back-to-back to open the bottom half of the inning to get Milwaukee back in the game. In the second inning, the lefty slugger rocketed an RBI double down the right-field line to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. Over his last six games, Yelich has come alive with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

