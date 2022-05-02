ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Cracks fourth home run

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Harper went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Mets. After...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Anthony Bender: Blows save in loss

Bender (0-3) was charged with a blown save and the loss Wednesday against Arizona after giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and zero walks during the ninth inning. The right-hander entered for the top of the ninth with a 7-6 lead and struck out the first...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Faces extended absence

May (triceps) was diagnosed Wednesday with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his humerus and will be shut down from throwing for at least four weeks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May's triceps injury first surfaced during an April 11 appearance against the Phillies, but he missed only...
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this is hopefully just an isolated outing and not the start of a downward trend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Suffers broken finger

Correa suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short-term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson joining bid for Denver Broncos: NBA legend teaming up with 76ers co-owner to purchase franchise

Magic Johnson made jaw-dropping assists look routine during his legendary career with the Lakers. Now, the Hall of Fame point guard is looking to do so in terms of sports ownership. Johnson has partnered with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris to bid for the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico. The Bowlen family, which owned the Broncos for 38 years, put the team up for sale earlier this offseason.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Mets#Baseball#Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: DFA'd by Cincy

Farmer was designated for assignment by the Reds on Friday. Farmer earned a spot on the Opening Day roster but will lose his place on the 40-man roster after posting a 6.75 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB across 12 innings. The 31-year-old could head to Triple-A Louisville if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Shifting to bullpen

Manager Mike Matheny said Friday that Bubic will operate out of the bullpen going forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. The 24-year-old was unable to escape the first inning during his start Wednesday, and he'll now shift to a bullpen role. Bubuc threw 24 pitches during that contest and will be available to pitch Saturday versus the Orioles. It remains unclear who will replace him in the starting rotation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Diagnosed with sore groin

The Astros announced that Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning with right groin soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before departing. The injury occurred when Altuve fouled a ball...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Not yet taking swings

Tatis (wrist) has been running and taking grounders, but he has yet to swing a bat or play catch, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis' wrist hasn't yet recovered to the point that he's able to play catch, and he recently indicated he's not sure when he'll be able to swing a bat. The star shortstop is over seven weeks removed from left wrist surgery and is eligible to return in early June, but per Acee, the expectation is that he won't be back until the middle or end of that month. Tatis could make an immediate impact when he does return to action, based on his amazing skill set.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Hits second homer

Hiura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Reds. The long ball was the second of the season for Hiura, who is hitting better and walking more than he did last season but has also struck out in nearly half of his 42 PA. He has started 12 games this season, and with the Brewers healthy, he figures to continue working in a part-time role.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Fleming: Following opener Friday

Fleming will pitch behind opener Matt Wisler against the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming has a 6.32 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through five outings this season, and he'll follow an opener Friday for the fourth time. The 25-year-old has a 3.12 ERA in his three previous appearances as a primary pitcher, so his outlook is significantly improved compared to when he works as a traditional starter.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Krizan: Outrighted off 40-man roster

The Giants outrighted Krizan to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Krizan was initially optioned to Sacramento on Monday after the Giants needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men, but he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. The transaction will make it tougher for Krizan to make his way back to the big leagues, after he received his first promotion to the majors last week following an 11-year, 1,132-game stint in the minors to begin his professional career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy