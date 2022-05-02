ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Slugs two-run homer in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bichette went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Clubs game-winning homer

Smith went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Marlins. The 26-year-old delivered a solo homer during Tuesday's win over Miami, and he came through again Wednesday in the clutch with a two-run shot in the top of the ninth inning. Smith didn't homer through his first 18 games of the season, but he's 6-for-21 with three home runs and seven RBI across his past six contests.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Melts down in ninth

Knebel (0-2) allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one across 0.2 innings to blow the save and take the loss Thursday against the Mets. Knebel entered the game in the midst of a ninth-inning rally by the Mets, though he still had a four-run lead to work with. However, he went on to allow four of the first five hitters he faced to reach base, capped off by an RBI double off the bat of Starling Marte to give the Mets an 8-7 lead. Knebel entered the game having allowed only one earned run across 10.1 innings, so this appears to just be one isolated terrible outing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Suffers broken finger

Correa suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger after being hit by a pitch Thursday against Baltimore, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. It was originally reported that Correa's X-rays came back clean, though the team issued a clarification. Correa will receive a CT scan Friday to confirm the diagnosis, though it appears that he is in line for a lengthy absence even if he avoids surgery. Nick Gordon figures to see an uptick in playing time in the short-term, though Correa's absence could also mean that Jose Miranda has a clearer path to everyday playing time even once Alex Kirilloff (wrist) and Luis Arraez (illness) return.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slugs#Astros#Blue Jays
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Four-game starting run ends

Luplow is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Since returning from the injured list April 25, Luplow has made a strong push for a near-everyday role. He's appeared in eight of Arizona's nine games since being activated, starting five times while going 5-for-21 with two home runs, two walks, five RBI, four runs and a stolen base. Arizona likely envisioned the righty-hitting Luplow filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield, but the ongoing struggles of designated hitter Seth Beer and first baseman Christian Walker have allowed Luplow to push for more work against right-handed pitching.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting on Wednesday

Fleury will guard the home goal during Wednesday's Game 2 versus St. Louis, source reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Fleury wasn't great in Monday's Game 1, surrendering four goals on 31 shots, and the Wild have a highly-capable No. 2 option in Cam Talbot, but the team will nonetheless turn to Flower in goal for a pivotal Game 2. If Fleury falters once again, don't be surprised to see Talbot get the nod for Friday's Game 3.
NHL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers, steals base Thursday

Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Yelich went back-to-back to open the bottom half of the inning to get Milwaukee back in the game. In the second inning, the lefty slugger rocketed an RBI double down the right-field line to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead. Over his last six games, Yelich has come alive with three home runs, eight RBI and eight runs scored.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Does it all in blowout win

Yelich went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Thursday's 10-5 win over the Reds. He struck out once and registered one stolen base. After the Reds scored three in the top of the first, Luis Urias and Christian Yelich went back-to-back...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Lands on injured list

Pratto (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. There was no specific reason reported for Pratto landing on the injured list, though he was hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday and immediately removed from the game. The timing of the incident is unfortunate, as Pratto was in the midst of a four-game hitting streak while going for 8-for-16 with a double and two home runs. Assuming the injury isn't a long-term concern, Pratto should have the chance to make his big-league debut this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Austin Warren: Suffers broken nose

Warren was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a nasal fracture, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Warren suffered the injury during batting practice Tuesday, as he was struck in the face by a stray ball. The 25-year-old has a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings this season but will be unavailable for at least the next 15 days.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Diagnosed with sore groin

The Astros announced that Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning with right groin soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before departing. The injury occurred when Altuve fouled a ball...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy