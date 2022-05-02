ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle On Hwy 395, Airlifted To Hospital

By Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORVILLE, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 395 near Palmdale Road Sunday afternoon. The collision happened at about 3:10pm May...

