Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Star Xochitl Gomez Teases Future Young Avengers Team-Ups

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this given rate, it appears the Marvel Cinematic Universe is barreling toward an inevitable Young Avengers property. The Maximoff twins were introduced in WandaVision, and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) was brought to the masses during the events of Hawkeye. That's not to forget Jack Veal's portrayal of Kid Loki in...

comicbook.com

TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Elizabeth Olsen Hasn't Seen Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Yet, Reveals Why She Didn't Watch at Premiere

The cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to invade The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon this week, with Elizabeth Olsen joining the host to talk about her role as Wanda Maximoff in the film. During the interview, which aired last night, the actor revealed that she has not yet seen the movie, and did not watch it when she was at the premiere screening. While many actors won't watch movies that they appear in, because they don't want to watch themselves act, Olsen said that isn't the case for her. Instead, she just can't watch with a huge audience, or she worries about fan reactions the entire time.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Moon Knight: Marvel Confirms Identity of New Egyptian Superhero

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday's Moon Knight season finale, "Gods and Monsters." Meet the newest superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After shooting and killing mercenary Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) in the long-lost tomb of Ammit, the zealot Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) summons the crocodile goddess (voice of Saba Mubarak) to unleash her lethal judgment on Cairo — and then the world. To save Marc and stop Ammit, Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) breaks the ushabti imprisoning the moon god Khonshu (voice of F. Murray Abraham), agreeing to become the (temporary) Avatar of the hippo goddess Taweret (Antonia Salib).
COMICS
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Brandon Davis
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Who Does Bruce Campbell Play?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has finally arrived, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster currently playing in theaters. The film not only marks the franchise's biggest foray into the storytelling tropes of the multiverse, but also the long-awaited return of director Sam Raimi to the world of comic book movies, following his work on Sony's Spider-Man trilogy. Raimi has become a fan-favorite over the years for his very distinct work across multiple genres, as well as the various tropes and staples he puts into every project. One of those mainstays has been some sort of appearance from his friend and frequent collaborator Bruce Campbell, who has been heavily rumored to appear in Multiverse of Madness. So, is Bruce Campbell in Multiverse of Madness — and what role does he play? Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below! Only look if you want to know!
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: What's The Deal With Evil Strange?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness features a whole bunch of variants. But, what's the deal with the evil Strange that was featured in the trailers. Well, Sinister Strange plays a role, but probably not the one you're thinking of. *Spoilers for Multiverse of Madness to follow.* Well, he's not the main villain of this story for starters, that would be Wanda Maximoff. But, he does square off with the MCU's former Sorcerer Supreme. His creepy third eye comes from messing with the Darkhold to find a universe where he could steal his own version of Christine Palmer. In this ruined universe, his love was taken away by the hubris of messing with the cursed book. MCU's Doctor Strange ironically ends up with the same kind of third eye (of Agamoto) by the end of this movie. So, What If…? fans are going to have to wait to see Strange Supreme later, because this definitely wasn't him.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tony Dow, Leave it to Beaver Star and Star Trek Director, Diagnosed With Cancer

Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer. TMZ obtained a statement from the actor and his wife Lauren about his condition. They thanked fans for their prayers and did not specify which kind of cancer it was. People on social media are already chiming in with messages of encouragement. Last August, Dow was admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. Back then, people were worried that it was COVID. But, he turned out negative. However the rush of patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 caused him to have to stay in the emergency room for 24. After that period, a room became available for him.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Taps Into Yor's Everyday Outfits

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is showing off many of Yor Forger's casual looks! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has become one of the most dominant anime adaptations of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and it's because anime fans were quickly drawn to the new dynamic from the put together Forger family. It's also why the manga has been such a massive hit since its debut as well, and one of the many ways the creator shows off each of the characters' respective personalities is through many of the outfits and looks they don over the course of its run so far.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Needs to Give These Characters Spin-Offs ASAP

Naruto has been around for decades, and even still, fans cannot help but want more of the hit series. From its first anime outing to its ongoing sequel, the Hidden Leaf Village and its surrounding neighbors have put out some colorful characters. Of course, this means fans all have ideas of which ninja need spin-offs, but some definitely deserve the spotlight more than others.
COMICS
ComicBook

Batman Star Michael Keaton to Direct and Star in New Thriller

Michael Keaton is having a big year. Not only did the legendary actor recently win multiple awards, including a Golden Globe and SAG Award, for his performance in Dopesick, but he is also reprising some of his most iconic roles. Last month, Keaton made a cameo appearance in Morbius as Vulture and will be seen next year playing Batman in The Flash, which will mark his first appearance as the superhero since 1992. Now, Deadline is reporting that Keaton is set to star and direct in a noir thriller titled Knox Goes Away. You can read a description of the film below...
MOVIES
ComicBook

AEW's Sting Becomes A Jedi in This Hilarious Star Wars Edit

AEW decided to join in on the fun of Star Wars Day this year by editing a clip of Sting wielding his trademark baseball bat against the AFHO. By editing the bat into a lightsaber, it now looks like "The Icon" mows down Private Party before threatening Andrade and The Bunny on the entrance ramp. The company's social media accounts also uploaded a few designs of various wrestlers wielding lightsabers, including Hangman Page, MJF, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill.
WWE
ComicBook

Moon Knight Finale Introduces a New MCU Hero

Moon Knight is the next character in a long line of Marvel heroes to headline their own Disney+ show, but he wasn't the only defender of the night to debut. Viewers got to follow Oscar Isaac as he portrayed Steven Grant and Marc Spector, two of Moon Knight's personalities on display. Marc Spector wasn't the only character trying to stop Arthur Harrow and Ammit from their evil schemes. Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy), Marc's wife, proved herself to be a capable fighter and worthy to be an avatar for the Egyptian god Taweret, transforming into the superhero Scarlet Scarab.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

First Kill: Netflix Debuts First Photos, Release Date for New Vampire Drama

The upcoming Netflix young adult vampire drama First Kill has released its first set of images, along with announcing when the series will make its debut on the streaming service. First Kill is based on the short story by renowned New York Times author Victoria "V.E." Schwab and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters. All eight episodes of First Kill arrive on Netflix on Friday, June 10th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

AEW: More Details on CM Punk's Mayans M.C. Role

CM Punk made a surprise appearance on Tuesday night's edition of Mayans M.C., much to the delight of AEW fans watching the Sons of Anarchy spin-off. Punk's character, Paul, is shown at a barbeque alongside Gilly (Vincent "Rocco" Vargas), revealing he's also a military veteran. Showrunner Elgin James revealed on Tuesday in an interview with GameSpot that Punk will pop up on future episodes.
COMBAT SPORTS

