RTA offers free rides today for National Air Quality Awareness Week

DAYTON — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority will be giving free rides today in honor of National Air Quality Awareness Week.

National Air Quality Awareness Week is celebrated from May 2 through May 6.

Robert Ruzinsky, RTA CEO, said every bus was the possibility of eliminating the emissions of up to 40 cars on the road.

“When you couple that with passengers riding one of our zero-emissions electric trolley buses, that makes their trip even greener. Public transit is the greenest travel option in the Miami Valley and we are proud to support initiatives meant to improve air quality within the community we serve,” said Ruzinsky.

RTA has partnered with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission for this event.

