Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner to speak at ‘Voices of Inspiration’ event

By Jose Franco
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hoffmann Hospice has announced pro football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the keynote speaker for its annual fundraiser.

Warner will speak at this year’s “Voices of Inspiration” at Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 22.

The former NFL quarterback was a two-time MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Famer. He will tell his story of beating the odds to leaed to NFL franchises to the Super Bowl. His story was also the subject of the movie “American Underdog.”

Tickets for “Voices of Inspiration” are on sale now at this link.

KGET

