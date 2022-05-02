‘Critical incident’ reported in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — There was police activity in Oakland on Sunday night, the Oakland Police Department said in an email to KRON4. In what police called a “critical incident” a crash injured a police officer when the officer’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle driving away from a shooting scene, police clarified on Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. around the 1400 block of Peralta Street. The shooter ran into a nearby home after he fired the gun, according to police. A vehicle leaving the scene struck the officer’s vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital and was said to be in stable condition, according to police. The vehicle that struck the police vehicle was driving high rate of speed, attempting to avoid gunfire.

Police later found one person involved in the shooting and took them into custody.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

