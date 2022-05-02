Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bedford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bedford County. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying areas immediately adjacent to some small streams is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedford, Breezewood, New Enterprise, Everett, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, Coaldale, St. Clairsville, Cessna, Queen, Inglesmith, Lake Gordon, Hyndman, Saxton, Schellsburg, Manns Choice, Woodbury and Defiance.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO