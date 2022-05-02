ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for San Diego County Deserts, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 21:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Spokane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Spokane FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 930 PM PDT this evening for a portion of Northeast Washington, including the following county, Spokane. Flood waters will continue to recede. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Simcoe Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have diminished some but will remain gusty.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Tusas Mountains Including Chama, Chuska Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds and blowing dust on area roadways.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected through Saturday evening, then gusting to 50 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101 through the Gaviota Pass and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MARION AND SOUTH CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES At 120 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake George, or near Salt Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Springs. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, southwestern Boise, southeastern Payette, central Elmore, Canyon, northwestern Owyhee, southern Gem and northeastern Malheur Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1214 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Homedale to Nampa to near Melba. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Nampa, Kuna and Initial Point around 1220 AM MDT. Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Blacks Creek Reservoir around 1230 AM MDT. Middleton, Star, Lucky Peak Dam and Hidden Springs around 1240 AM MDT. Emmett, Eagle, Arrowrock Dam and Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina around 1250 AM MDT. Idaho City, Sweet, Horseshoe Bend and Arrowrock Reservoir around 100 AM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Owsley, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Owsley; Perry FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of larger creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1152 PM EDT, Flooding of low lying areas will continue through the overnight, as larger creeks and streams run high. - Some locations that will experience flooding include London, Manchester, McKee, Buckhorn, Fogertown, Benge, Datha, Grace, High Knob, Shepherdtown, Royrader, Byron, Malcomb, Portersburg, Crawford, Sidell, Egypt, Urban, Burning Springs and Langnau.
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Including the following area, Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 PM AKDT, An ice jam has formed on the Tanana River downstream from Manley Hot Springs. River observer in Manley Hot Springs reported flooding in Manley Hot Springs. The observer reported that almost all roads in Manley are flooded and that houses on the slough bank have water either in or surrounding them. - For Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs-: At 7:00am the stage was 11.5 feet. Flood Stage is 13.5 feet. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bedford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bedford County. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying areas immediately adjacent to some small streams is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedford, Breezewood, New Enterprise, Everett, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, Coaldale, St. Clairsville, Cessna, Queen, Inglesmith, Lake Gordon, Hyndman, Saxton, Schellsburg, Manns Choice, Woodbury and Defiance.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 AM EDT, the public reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Marion; Western Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alachua, central Marion and west central Putnam Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1204 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Williston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Interlachen, Fort McCoy, Citra, Lynne, Sparr, Anthony, Cross Creek and Orange Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous roads remain closed in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Wolfdale, East Washington, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Green Hills and Meadow Lands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Mineral FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1247 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moorefield... Petersburg Romney... Franklin Rough Run... Fort Ashby Brandywine... Upper Tract Springfield... Green Spring Burlington... Welton Dorcas... Seymourville Rig... Arthur Masonville... Cabins Fisher... Kline Gap - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pierson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Volusia County, including the following locations Eldridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy