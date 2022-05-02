Hit the beach this summer!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Felicity Knabenbauer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving your yearly pass to the state parks in Wisconsin it can be difficult to decide what exactly to do. There are just so many outdoor adventures waiting to be explored. Kettle Moraine state park alone has dozens of different areas and opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors this summer....

purewow.com

The Best Camping in Wisconsin—18 Spots to Sleep Under the Stars (or Under a Roof)

Camping options in Wisconsin are plentiful. There are literally 6,000 unique campsites in the Wisconsin State Park System, plus private camping zones, rentals (like VRBO) and more. Seasoned outdoorsy types looking to unplug and die-hard RV fans alike can find a spot. The key is planning ahead so you know what you’re signing up for—and you do have to sign up because campsite reservations are almost always required. The busy season for camping in Wisconsin is Memorial Day through Labor Day. Some parks are open year-round, so if you want to ensure you don’t run into many other people, try snagging a campsite in April or October or pick a more secluded area. No matter where you go, be sure to pack swimsuits and sturdy hiking boots.
Cleveland.com

Cruising Lake Michigan on the S.S. Badger ferry, from Ludington to Manitowoc, and on to Wisconsin’s scenic Door County

LUDINGTON, Michigan – May brings the return of travelers, lining up their vehicles at Ludington’s Lake Michigan docks to board the famed S.S. Badger. The ferry is a National Historic Landmark, as well as an enjoyable ride across the lake toward summer vacation destinations in Wisconsin above Milwaukee: to Door County, and all points west.
WDIO-TV

Ice on lakes ahead of Wisconsin Fishing Opener

With the Wisconsin fishing season starting this Saturday, tourist season for the Lake Nebagamon Village Inn Motel and Restaurant has already begun. “It’s mostly people getting ready now for spring, coming up for cabins, hopefully getting out on the ice or the open water. I should say, see some ice here, open water and yeah, you get a few guests for that and then go from there for the rest of the summer, of course,” said owner Shannon Salomaki.
97ZOK

Popular Wisconsin Farmer’s Market Returns To Action For Season

Grab your grocery bags and get ready to shop because a popular Wisconsin farmer's market is getting ready to open for the season. I'm starting to see signs of spring after a long cold winter. The temperatures are getting warmer, the sun is out more, and the flowers are starting to come up. It all puts me in a much better mood.
US News and World Report

23 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

America's Dairy State may not be on everyone's vacation radar, but the state boasts pristine state parks, iconic architecture and rich culinary traditions supplemented by craft beer and farm-to-table experiences. Also, of course, its residents are famous for their Midwestern hospitability. America's Dairyland is well worth the trip for weekend getaways or week-long vacations. It's no exaggeration to claim Wisconsin offers something for every type of traveler – world-class art for culture enthusiasts, metropolitan food tours for foodies, numerous waterparks for families and relaxing scenery for outdoors lovers, including rolling hills, lush farmland, forests and lakes. Read on to explore the top things to do in Wisconsin. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and parking reservation requirements. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
WEAU-TV 13

17 Wisconsin counties to be treated for spongy moth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 17 Wisconsin counties will begin to get treated for spongy moth starting in mid to late May. Spongy moth, formerly known as gypsy moth are an invasive species that defoliate many kinds of trees and plants which can cause them stress and potentially death. In an attempt to slow their spread, treatment efforts will be focused in western Wisconsin, where spongy moth populations are beginning to build.
Sasquatch 107.7

Stunning Wisconsin Home Comes with Strange Guest House

This West Bent, Wisconsin home is seriously beautiful. I mean, it should be, it's being sold for $4.7 million! It's on a working farm so if you've dreamed of running a farm or owning farm animals for fun this is a great opportunity. If you also want to keep your guests very far away when they come over, this is also the perfect home for you.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Have You Heard About This Haunted Bridge In Siren, Wisconsin?

If you're scared of things that go bump in the night, you may want to avoid this haunted Wisconsin bridge at all costs. Yikes. There are many haunted places across both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Recently, I learned about a haunted road in Wisconsin! There are many rumors and legends about why it is haunted in the first place but only one story has ever been confirmed.
WSAW

Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Windigo will begin playing hockey this fall at the iconic Dome in Eagle River starting in September. The team’s name was unveiled Tuesday. The name was selected as part of a contest. Jonathon Gould’s suggestion was selected from more than 150 entries. Jonathon will receive game tickets and a Windigo team apparel for his suggestion. Gould, 13, is a goaltender in the Eagle River Hockey Association.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair 2022 deals

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced a variety of deals and discounts on sale now for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, Aug. 4 – 14. Fairgoers can secure their tickets early and save with $12 State Fair tickets! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods, Metcalfe’s Markets, and Trig’s stores and Bank Five Nine branches. $12 State Fair tickets are on sale through June 30.
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Restaurant Just Dropped the Perfect Margarita Flight for Mother’s Day

Moms should definitely have margaritas this Mother's Day. And one Wisconsin Restaurant is making it easy to grab one or two or three this Sunday. You know, Mother's Day and Cinco de Mayo are usually a little farther apart. Mother's Day is always the second Sunday of May, so since this year May started on a Sunday, it's coming quick! And you know Cinco de Mayo is always May 5th...
