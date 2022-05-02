ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-ACC running back Zonovan Knight among Jets’ undrafted free agent signings

By Brian Costello
 5 days ago

Once the NFL draft ended, the Jets began signing undrafted free agents. You have to wonder if GM Joe Douglas yelled, “Bam” after signing one.

The team made a deal with NC State running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight. He is the highest-rated player the Jets signed. Knight was a three-year starter for the Wolfpack and was All-ACC in 2020 and 2021, and first-team last year as a returner. Knight led NC State in rushing in each of the last three years. The 5-foot-11, 209-pounder will have a tough time making the Jets roster in a crowded running back room but could stick on the practice squad.

The Jets have not announced their undrafted free-agent signings yet, so our list is based on reports and tweets from players’ college teams. It is possible some of the players believed to have signed are only invitees to next weekend’s rookie minicamp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jrm7p_0fQ9SDIz00
Zonovan Knight
Getty Images

Of the 10 free agents the Jets have reportedly signed, six are on defense. Douglas signed two defensive tackles — Savon Williams from Florida A&M and C.J. Brewer from Coastal Carolina. He also signed two safeties — Illinois’ Tony Adams and East Carolina’s D.J. Ford.

The Jets also added a linebacker after not drafting one — Middle Tennessee State’s DQ Thomas. The final defensive player is Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George.

On offense, besides Knight, the Jets went heavy at wide receiver, signing three. North Carolina A&T’s Ron Hunt, Kent State’s Keshunn Abram and IUP’s Irvin Charles are all going to join a receivers room that added Garrett Wilson in the first round Thursday night.

The Jets will hold a rookie minicamp next weekend. That will be the first time for undrafted rookies and the draft picks to get on the field in front of the coaching staff.

