Valve hasn't confirmed whether it's genuinely working on a follow-up to the Steam Deck, its handheld gaming PC. However, it is definitely looking into something akin to a Steam Deck 2. Company president Gabe Newell told Edge that shipping the first generation unit "helps frame our thinking for Deck 2", and that the company would like to see the new handheld as a "permanent addition" to PC gaming. Whether Valve makes the next-generation PC handheld or it lends its SteamOS to someone else to do, we have plenty of ideas as to what we'd like to see make the cut.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO