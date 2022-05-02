ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carson, Gray by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Magoffin The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky Licking River near Salyersville affecting Magoffin County. The next statement will be issued by 7 AM Saturday. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Licking River near Salyersville. * WHEN...From this evening to Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water inundates one lane of Kentucky Highway 1090 in a few places near Lakeville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of around 15.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Action stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boise Mountains, Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ada, southwestern Boise, southeastern Payette, central Elmore, Canyon, northwestern Owyhee, southern Gem and northeastern Malheur Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1214 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Homedale to Nampa to near Melba. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Nampa, Kuna and Initial Point around 1220 AM MDT. Boise, Garden City, Meridian and Blacks Creek Reservoir around 1230 AM MDT. Middleton, Star, Lucky Peak Dam and Hidden Springs around 1240 AM MDT. Emmett, Eagle, Arrowrock Dam and Lucky Peak Spring Shores Marina around 1250 AM MDT. Idaho City, Sweet, Horseshoe Bend and Arrowrock Reservoir around 100 AM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Gray County, TX
Lefors, TX
White Deer, TX
Pampa, TX
Carson County, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Eastern Essex, Northumberland, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Essex; Northumberland; Richmond; Western Essex; Western King and Queen; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland, Caroline and Essex Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1148 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ladysmith to near Center Cross. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Heavy Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in an hour. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Bowling Green, Montross, Champlain, Milford, Callao, Port Royal, Center Cross, Kinsale, Loretto, Leedstown, Farnham, Haynesville, Fort A.p. Hill, Millers Tavern, Ladysmith, Newtown and Newland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-06 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds have diminished some but will remain gusty.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following counties, Gallia, Jackson and Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 530 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Oak Hill, Lake Vesuvius, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Centerpoint and Pedro. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could restrict visibility to four miles or less.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bedford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bedford County. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying areas immediately adjacent to some small streams is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedford, Breezewood, New Enterprise, Everett, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, Coaldale, St. Clairsville, Cessna, Queen, Inglesmith, Lake Gordon, Hyndman, Saxton, Schellsburg, Manns Choice, Woodbury and Defiance.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pulaski; Rockcastle FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 1 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of south central Kentucky, including the following counties, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. Flood waters are receding; however please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MARION AND SOUTH CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES At 120 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake George, or near Salt Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Springs. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Including the following area, Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 PM AKDT, An ice jam has formed on the Tanana River downstream from Manley Hot Springs. River observer in Manley Hot Springs reported flooding in Manley Hot Springs. The observer reported that almost all roads in Manley are flooded and that houses on the slough bank have water either in or surrounding them. - For Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs-: At 7:00am the stage was 11.5 feet. Flood Stage is 13.5 feet. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 AM EDT, the public reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Tusas Mountains Including Chama, Chuska Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...From Noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds and blowing dust on area roadways.
CIBOLA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Advisory level winds are expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, with additional wind advisories likely.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

