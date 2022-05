NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Baseball fans in Hampton Roads will soon have arguably the best up and coming player in professional baseball in their backyards. The Orioles have promoted catcher Adley Rutschman to the Tides. He'll join Norfolk in Nashville on Friday before returning to Harbor Park for next week's homestand against Memphis. According to the Tides' website, he will be in the starting line-up when Norfolk takes on the Sounds on Friday night.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO