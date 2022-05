PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have had their share of epic late-inning meltdowns over the past several years. But the one on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park?. The Phillies blew a six-run lead in a crushing 8-7 loss to the Mets. It was the first time they blew a six-run lead in the ninth since May 10, 1994, when they coughed up a seven-run lead in a 15-inning loss to the Braves at Fulton County Stadium. It was only the second time it happened since 1937, and only the fifth time it happened in franchise history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO