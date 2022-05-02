ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Curry reveals she had a secret abortion when she was 18 in her heartbreaking new memoir: 'I didn't tell anybody about it'

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Lisa Curry has revealed she had a secret abortion when she was 18.

The Olympic swimmer, 59, made the admission in her new book, Lisa: A Memoir - 60 Years of Life, Love and Loss, confirming she terminated an unwanted pregnancy in 1981 and 'didn't tell anybody' about it except her boyfriend at the time.

'The thought filled me with dread - this was completely unplanned and I didn't know what to do. I was still just 18 years old,' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZIkT_0fQ9Ponx00
Admission: Olympic swimmer Lisa Curry has revealed she has 'no regrets' about having an abortion when she was 18 years old

At the time, Lisa had just moved to Canberra after securing a scholarship for the government-funded Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), leaving her boyfriend behind in Brisbane.

After a pregnancy test came back positive, she immediately told her boyfriend, who she says was 'very supportive'.

'My mind was racing. I didn't want to be pregnant! It was a mistake. I didn't want a baby, I was too young, and I wanted to keep swimming. What was I going to do?' she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZ0e6_0fQ9Ponx00
Speaking out: The 59-year-old made the admission in her new book, Lisa: A Memoir - 60 Years of Life, Love and Loss, confirming she terminated an unwanted pregnancy in 1981 and 'didn't tell anybody' except her boyfriend at the time. (Pictured at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984)

Lisa said she eventually told her swimming coach at the time, who helped her to discreetly arrange a termination.

'For someone who loves and adores babies so much, I look back on this decision now with surprise. But I was very young,' she said.

'I wanted to swim, and there seemed to be no other option for me.'

She continued with swimming training until her appointment, and took two weeks off after the procedure before getting back into the sport.

'I wasn't upset. I didn't think it was wrong. But I didn't tell anybody about it. I don't think I even told my friends. I'm not even sure my mum ever knew,' she revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdUXM_0fQ9Ponx00
Family: Lisa (left) went on to marry Grant Kenny (right) in 1984, before the pair separated in 2009. They welcomed three children together: son Jett, 28, and daughters Morgan, 31, and Jaimi (centre), who tragically died at the age of 33 in September 2020

Lisa, who split from her boyfriend soon after the abortion, said she had no regrets about what happened.

'I'm not proud of this story, but I don't regret it either. I didn't want to be a mum at 18. I wasn't equipped for it. It wasn't planned and it wasn't meant to be,' she said.

Lisa went on to marry Grant Kenny in 1984, before the pair separated in 2009.

They welcomed three children together: son Jett, 28, and daughters Morgan, 31, and Jaimi, who died in September 2020 at the age of 33 after a long illness.

Jaimi passed away at Sunshine Coast University Hospital surrounded by her family, including her Olympian mother and Ironman father.

She had reportedly been battling alcoholism and an eating disorder for years before her death.

In need of support? Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or Kid's Helpline on 1800 55 1800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IUMp_0fQ9Ponx00
Heartbreaking: Jaimi (left) died at Sunshine Coast University Hospital surrounded by her family, including her Olympian mother and Ironman father

