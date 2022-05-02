ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock ISD students walk Austin Fashion Week runway

By Andrew Schnitker, Alison Kelly
 5 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Thirteen Round Rock ISD students walked the runway this weekend during Austin Fashion Week, showing off their own designs.

This year, career and technical education fashion students have been working with SHOP LC, an Austin-based home shopping network. The goal is to connect the classroom to careers in the fashion industry.

“We’ve really expanded horizons. Fashion design isn’t just about drawing. It’s about mathematics, supply chain. It’s such a bigger thing than what people give it credit for so we’ve been able to give them plenty of exposure to that,” Michelle Long , SHOP LC Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, said.

The fashion show is just one of the perks of the eight-month pilot program, which includes students designing and creating projects that may be reproduced.

The program finale is next weekend. The winning students have the opportunity for their designs to be created by SHOP LC.

KXAN

KXAN

