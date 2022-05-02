ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Northern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Target Area: Jones; Northern Craven A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Jones and west central Craven Counties through 815 PM EDT At 752 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Phillips Crossroads, or 15 miles southeast of Kinston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phillips Crossroads, Trenton, and rural Jones County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bedford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bedford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Bedford County. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low lying areas immediately adjacent to some small streams is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1139 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bedford, Breezewood, New Enterprise, Everett, Osterburg, Buffalo Mills, Coaldale, St. Clairsville, Cessna, Queen, Inglesmith, Lake Gordon, Hyndman, Saxton, Schellsburg, Manns Choice, Woodbury and Defiance.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MARION AND SOUTH CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES At 120 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake George, or near Salt Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salt Springs. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Pennsylvania, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported numerous roads remain closed in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Washington, Wolfdale, East Washington, West Finley, Claysville, West Alexander, Taylorstown, Green Hills and Meadow Lands. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:01:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued by 5 AM Saturday. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Kentucky Kentucky River at Heidelberg affecting Lee County. For the Kentucky River...including Heidelberg...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Kentucky River at Heidelberg. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low lying areas flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet by late Saturday night. - Action stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
LEE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-07 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Central Interior FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Including the following area, Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 600 PM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 832 PM AKDT, An ice jam has formed on the Tanana River downstream from Manley Hot Springs. River observer in Manley Hot Springs reported flooding in Manley Hot Springs. The observer reported that almost all roads in Manley are flooded and that houses on the slough bank have water either in or surrounding them. - For Tanana River at Manley Hot Springs-: At 7:00am the stage was 11.5 feet. Flood Stage is 13.5 feet. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pulaski, Rockcastle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pulaski; Rockcastle FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 1 AM EDT early this morning for a portion of south central Kentucky, including the following counties, Laurel, Pulaski and Rockcastle. Flood waters are receding; however please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Indiana; Jefferson FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following counties, Indiana and Jefferson PA. * WHEN...Until 800 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 116 AM EDT, the public reported an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Glen Campbell, Timblin, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills and Anita. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 23:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Washington DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Germantown... Centreville Dale City... Rockville Bethesda... Gaithersburg Reston... Bowie Leesburg... Annandale Clinton... Olney Springfield... College Park South Riding... Fort Washington Herndon... Greenbelt - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marion, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marion; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL MARION AND SOUTHEASTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 111 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salt Springs, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Juniper Springs, Salt Springs and Georgetown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Mineral FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of eastern West Virginia, including the following counties: Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Pendleton. * WHEN...Until 730 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1247 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moorefield... Petersburg Romney... Franklin Rough Run... Fort Ashby Brandywine... Upper Tract Springfield... Green Spring Burlington... Welton Dorcas... Seymourville Rig... Arthur Masonville... Cabins Fisher... Kline Gap - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore City, Harford, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore City; Harford; Howard FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Maryland, north central Maryland and northern Maryland, including the following counties: in central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Howard. In north central Maryland, Carroll. In northern Maryland, Baltimore, Baltimore City and Harford. * WHEN...Until 915 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 115 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Baltimore... Columbia Bowie... Severn Annapolis... Pikesville Crofton... Middle River Cockeysville... Westminster Elkridge... Aberdeen Havre De Grace... Riviera Beach Naval Academy... Aberdeen Proving Ground Back River... Baltimore-Washington Airport Sparrows Point... Historic Ellicott City - Please visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Knox, Laurel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jackson; Knox; Laurel FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Laurel. In southeast Kentucky, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Owsley and Perry. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of larger creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1152 PM EDT, Flooding of low lying areas will continue through the overnight, as larger creeks and streams run high. - Some locations that will experience flooding include London, Manchester, McKee, Buckhorn, Fogertown, Benge, Datha, Grace, High Knob, Shepherdtown, Royrader, Byron, Malcomb, Portersburg, Crawford, Sidell, Egypt, Urban, Burning Springs and Langnau.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Washington DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following counties: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Montgomery and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1145 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and isolated thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Alexandria Germantown... Centreville Dale City... Rockville Bethesda... Gaithersburg Reston... Bowie Leesburg... Annandale Clinton... Olney Springfield... College Park South Riding... Fort Washington Herndon... Greenbelt - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could restrict visibility to four miles or less.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Western Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Western Alachua; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Alachua, central Marion and west central Putnam Counties through 1245 AM EDT At 1204 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles east of Williston, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Interlachen, Fort McCoy, Citra, Lynne, Sparr, Anthony, Cross Creek and Orange Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY

