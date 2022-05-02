ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woods County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Woods by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 23:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; DeKalb; Franklin; Jackson; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Limestone; Madison; Marshall; Morgan WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
County
Woods County, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Madison County in Big Bend of Florida Southwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia Southeastern Brooks County in south central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Blue Springs, or 7 miles south of Lake Park, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Park, Valdosta, Dasher, Twin Lakes, Cherry Lake, Hamburg, Pinetta, Valdosta Regional Airport, Kinderlou, I-75 At Exit 5, Clyattville, Hanson and I-75 At Exit 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cascade, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Liberty; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Toole HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barbour, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Russell TORNADO WATCH 185 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA BARBOUR RUSSELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EUFAULA AND PHENIX CITY.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 10:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hamilton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, including the following counties, in Northern Kentucky, Campbell. In Southwest Ohio, Clermont and Hamilton. * WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 217 PM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Milford, Forestville, Amelia, Bethel, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Batavia, Silver Grove, Melbourne, Withamsville, Coldstream, Salem Heights, Sherwood, Owensville, Goshen, Newtonsville, Clermont County Airport, Willowville, Perintown and East Fork State Park.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bell, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knott; Leslie; Perry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Kentucky, Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Whitesburg, Harlan, Pineville, Middlesboro, Letcher, Bath, Cumberland, Jenkins, Loyall, Evarts, Wheelwright, Fleming- Neon, Lynch, Pippa Passes, Benham, Vicco, Wallins Creek, Blackey, Pine Mountain and Big Laurel. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BELL COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Wakulla by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; Wakulla The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Western Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Northern Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida Southwestern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 300 PM EDT/200 PM CDT/. * At 211 PM EDT/111 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blountstown, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blountstown, Quincy, Greensboro, Chattahoochee, Gretna, Bristol, Altha, Rock Bluff, Clarksville, Ocheesee, Juniper, Douglas City, Selman, Abe Springs, Hosford, Rosedale, Chipola, Henderson Mill, Clio and Scotts Ferry. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 184 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELLVIEW, BRENT, CRESTVIEW, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, FERRY PASS, FORT WALTON BEACH, GULF BREEZE, MILTON, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, PACE, PENSACOLA, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following counties, in Oklahoma, Alfalfa, Atoka, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Tillman. In northern Texas, Archer, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * WHEN...From 6 AM CDT this morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday morning over a broad swath of the watch area. Another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected later in the afternoon and will last much of Wednesday night before ending Thursday morning. Storm total amounts of 2 to 5 inches are expected. Given recent rainfall, these additional amounts may cause flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK

