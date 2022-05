Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant put on his cape Tuesday night, rescuing his team from almost certain doom if they were to lose both home games to start their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors. Morant scored the Grizzlies’ final 15 points in Game 2 to wind up with 47 points in a 106-101 win, joining LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point playoff games before the age of 23.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO