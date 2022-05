DULUTH, Minn. – It continues to be an exciting week for golfers as Enger Park Golf Course became the latest to open up for the season. Enger Park Golf Course opened Tuesday morning with their front 9 for walking and the practice facility. In just the first few hours, Enger saw over 50 people hit the links. And after the start to the year got delayed weeks, they’re expecting that number to continue to grow throughout the week.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO