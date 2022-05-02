UMD Baseball Jumps Ahead in Series Against Minot State

CHICAGO, Ill. – The USHL held its Phase II Draft Wednesday afternoon. And with the fourth overall pick, Waterloo selected Hermantown native Aaron Pionk. Other selections include a pair of Grand Rapids teammates as Hunter Bischoff went in the fourth roun to Youngstown and Ren Morque was a ninth-round selection for Sioux City. Also, Eveleth native Will Troutwine was taken in the 10th round by Des Moines and another Hermantown native Kade Kohanski went off the board in the 14th round to Chicago.
DULUTH, Minn. – Public Schools Stadium was the place to be Wednesday for kids to get outside and enjoy the weather with their favorite UMD Bulldogs. The Black Men Serving Excellence group hosted a special sports camp at Denfeld High School. The event was free to the public and featured several activities including football, soccer and tug of war. Organizers say the camp was a chance for them to get out to West Duluth and make the camp more accessible for kids who live in that area.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato girls’ lacrosse team played host to Rochester John Marshall Thursday night. Alaina Spaude finished with three goals and one assist, while Annelise Winch added two goals and two assists in the victory.
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth girls lacrosse team scored nine goals in the second half as they knocked off Hermantown/Proctor 14-7 Thursday afternoon at Public Schools Stadium. The Wolfpack will be back in action Saturday at home against Rocori.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Junior Maddy Walsh allowed one hit and struck out 14 batters as the Proctor softball team held on to beat Hermantown 1-0 Tuesday afternoon at the Rose Road Fields. The Hawks will look to bounce back Wednesday at home against Duluth Marshall while the Rails will...
The North Star Athletic Association’s 2022 postseason softball tournament opened Thursday with eight games at the Premier Softball Complex in Watertown. This is the first time the league’s conference tourney has been held in Watertown. Top-seeded Bellevue (Neb.) and second-seeded Valley City (N.D.) State each opened with two...
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC Champion Augustana softball team begins play at the NSIC Tournament beginning Thursday in Rochester, Minnesota. The Augustana Vikings will play at 2:00 PM but will await the lowest remaining seed between Upper Iowa and Wayne State or Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State. Those games begin at 10:00 AM Thursday.
CLOQUET, Minn. – Back in December, the Minnesota Wilderness dropped nine games in a row. And just when they were written off by the rest of the league, they rallied in the second half of the season to clinch a playoff spot. Last week, the Wilderness lost the first...
DULUTH, Minn. – The Arrowhead Youth Games returned to UMD Thursday. Over 300 elementary and middle school students from 22 schools, each with a physical or cognitive disability, took part in over a dozen different activities adapted to their skill levels, ranging from dancing and wheelchair races, to bicycling and bowling.
Taking to the road, the Faribault boys and girls track programs made the trip down to Albert Lea to battle in the Tigers triangular Tuesday.
The Falcons boys soared to a first-place finish in the meet to pair with a short-handed girls team claiming second.
Faribault decided to rest some key runners in preparation for an upcoming meet said girls coach, Mark Bongers.
...
DULUTH, Minn. – Next month, one of the most popular summer camps in Duluth is making its return. Minnesota Vikings fullback and Duluth Denfeld alum CJ Ham announced this week he is bringing back his football camp to Public Schools Stadium. The camp will have two sessions on June 11th. The morning will be grades 1st through 4th and in the afternoon for grades 5th through 8th. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and a snack, plus an autograph and photo with Ham. All proceeds will go towards diversity scholarship opportunities in the Duluth area.
The Minot Magicians were back at home for the first time since the beginning of April. Maji looking to get back in the win column hosting Mandan after splitting games with Bismarck. Baseball Scores:Mandan 6, Minot 0 (Game 1)Mandan 4, Minot 7 (Game 2)Hazen 3, Shiloh Christian 1 (Game 1)Hazen 0, Shiloh Christian 7 (Game […]
Comments / 0