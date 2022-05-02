ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

UMD Baseball Jumps Ahead in Series Against Minot State

By Cam Derr
FOX 21 Online
 4 days ago

DULUTH, Minn.– The Bulldogs fell behind early in Game One, but the...

FOX 21 Online

Hermantown’s Aaron Pionk Selected in First Round of USHL Phase II Draft

CHICAGO, Ill. – The USHL held its Phase II Draft Wednesday afternoon. And with the fourth overall pick, Waterloo selected Hermantown native Aaron Pionk. Other selections include a pair of Grand Rapids teammates as Hunter Bischoff went in the fourth roun to Youngstown and Ren Morque was a ninth-round selection for Sioux City. Also, Eveleth native Will Troutwine was taken in the 10th round by Des Moines and another Hermantown native Kade Kohanski went off the board in the 14th round to Chicago.
HERMANTOWN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fun and Games for Kids at UMD BMSE’s Sports Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – Public Schools Stadium was the place to be Wednesday for kids to get outside and enjoy the weather with their favorite UMD Bulldogs. The Black Men Serving Excellence group hosted a special sports camp at Denfeld High School. The event was free to the public and featured several activities including football, soccer and tug of war. Organizers say the camp was a chance for them to get out to West Duluth and make the camp more accessible for kids who live in that area.
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Mankato strikes early and often to down RJM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato girls’ lacrosse team played host to Rochester John Marshall Thursday night. Alaina Spaude finished with three goals and one assist, while Annelise Winch added two goals and two assists in the victory.
MANKATO, MN
B102.7

NSIC Softball Tournament Begins Thursday, Augustana & USF

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – The NSIC Champion Augustana softball team begins play at the NSIC Tournament beginning Thursday in Rochester, Minnesota. The Augustana Vikings will play at 2:00 PM but will await the lowest remaining seed between Upper Iowa and Wayne State or Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State. Those games begin at 10:00 AM Thursday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FOX 21 Online

Arrowhead Youth Games Return to UMD

DULUTH, Minn. – The Arrowhead Youth Games returned to UMD Thursday. Over 300 elementary and middle school students from 22 schools, each with a physical or cognitive disability, took part in over a dozen different activities adapted to their skill levels, ranging from dancing and wheelchair races, to bicycling and bowling.
DULUTH, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault track teams pounce in Albert Lea

Taking to the road, the Faribault boys and girls track programs made the trip down to Albert Lea to battle in the Tigers triangular Tuesday. The Falcons boys soared to a first-place finish in the meet to pair with a short-handed girls team claiming second. Faribault decided to rest some key runners in preparation for an upcoming meet said girls coach, Mark Bongers. ...
FARIBAULT, MN
FOX 21 Online

Registration Open for Summer Football Camp Hosted by Vikings Fullback, Denfeld Alum CJ Ham

DULUTH, Minn. – Next month, one of the most popular summer camps in Duluth is making its return. Minnesota Vikings fullback and Duluth Denfeld alum CJ Ham announced this week he is bringing back his football camp to Public Schools Stadium. The camp will have two sessions on June 11th. The morning will be grades 1st through 4th and in the afternoon for grades 5th through 8th. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and a snack, plus an autograph and photo with Ham. All proceeds will go towards diversity scholarship opportunities in the Duluth area.
DULUTH, MN
KX News

Baseball: Minot and Mandan split double header

The Minot Magicians were back at home for the first time since the beginning of April. Maji looking to get back in the win column hosting Mandan after splitting games with Bismarck. Baseball Scores:Mandan 6, Minot 0 (Game 1)Mandan 4, Minot 7 (Game 2)Hazen 3, Shiloh Christian 1 (Game 1)Hazen 0, Shiloh Christian 7 (Game […]
MINOT, ND

