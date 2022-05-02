Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 01:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-07 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pierson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Volusia County, including the following locations Eldridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO