Riders stay safe on the road

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since 2008, a teepee has been set up at South Dakota Mines close to graduation to honor the indigenous students at the school. The school’s inclusion committee has enlisted the help of Robert Cook, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, to put up the teepee each year.
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters could be considering two separate ballot initiatives having to do with Medicaid expansion in November. That comes as a result of activists from “Dakotans for Health” submitting roughly 23,000 signatures to the state’s Secretary of States office Tuesday. “We think it...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May 5th is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day. South Dakota Urban Indian Health says indigenous women and girls are missing or reported as murdered ten times more that Caucasian women. South Dakota currently has more than 40 unsolved cases of missing indigenous women...
WALL, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills businesses are gearing up for another tourism season and part of that is hiring summer workers. Wall Drug is one of those destinations that looks to hire workers for the season. Before the pandemic started in 2020, the business was home to 200 workers...
PIERRE, S.D. - Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota have submitted thousands of petition signatures to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office, enough to likely put them on the November general election ballot. South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws (SDBML) turned in roughly 25,000 signatures, about...
The World Health Organization says the number of newly reported coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the last week, continuing a global decline that first began in March. Still, the WHO noted that cases rose by about a third in Africa and 13% in the Americas. The number...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some patchy morning fog, we’ll see sunshine and milder temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Much warmer 70s are in the forecast Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. As a trough develops to the west, we could start seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as Saturday night, and then periodically next week.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ten years ago, 3-D printing was a relatively new technology, now one Rapid City manufacturer is celebrating the strides made in the field. B9Creations commemorated its tenth anniversary Friday, and celebrated with employees, and community and state leaders. Since it’s founding, the company has expanded its global footprint to 70 countries, and was listed as a fastest growing company nationwide by INC. 5000.
