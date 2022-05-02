ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Riders stay safe on the road

KEVN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne local business saw a boom in demand for bikes despite the pandemic. The only...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Teepee set up in recognition of indigenous SD Mines graduates

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since 2008, a teepee has been set up at South Dakota Mines close to graduation to honor the indigenous students at the school. The school’s inclusion committee has enlisted the help of Robert Cook, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, to put up the teepee each year.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

May 5th is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May 5th is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day. South Dakota Urban Indian Health says indigenous women and girls are missing or reported as murdered ten times more that Caucasian women. South Dakota currently has more than 40 unsolved cases of missing indigenous women...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KEVN

COVID-19 numbers rise in South Dakota

The World Health Organization says the number of newly reported coronavirus cases and deaths continued to fall in the last week, continuing a global decline that first began in March. Still, the WHO noted that cases rose by about a third in Africa and 13% in the Americas. The number...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Warmer Temperatures as we Head into the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After some patchy morning fog, we’ll see sunshine and milder temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Much warmer 70s are in the forecast Friday and Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west. As a trough develops to the west, we could start seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as Saturday night, and then periodically next week.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
KEVN

B9Creations celebrates 10th anniversary in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ten years ago, 3-D printing was a relatively new technology, now one Rapid City manufacturer is celebrating the strides made in the field. B9Creations commemorated its tenth anniversary Friday, and celebrated with employees, and community and state leaders. Since it’s founding, the company has expanded its global footprint to 70 countries, and was listed as a fastest growing company nationwide by INC. 5000.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy