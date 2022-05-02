ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHP: Officer now recovering after being shot I-8 freeway

By De'Anthony Taylor
 5 days ago
A California Highway Patrol officer has been released from the hospital days after being shot on Interstate 8 in San Diego's Mission Valley neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, April 25. According to CHP, seven-year veteran Tony Pacheco and other officers went to the scene to investigate a single-vehicle crash in the center media of eastbound I-8 near the Intestate 805 overcrossing shortly before 6:20 p.m.

RELATED COVERAGE CHP officer shot during crash investigation in Mission Valley Man accused in CHP officer shooting faces attempted murder charge

During the investigation, authorities say 25-year-old Yuhao Du, a current UCSD graduate student, was standing in front of his car when he suddenly attacked Officer Pacheco, lunging for his firearm. Du attempted to take control of Pacheco's gun, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, one round discharged and struck Pacheco in the leg.

Several good Samaritans at the scene used the officer's handcuffs and were able to help detain the suspect. They also helped the injured officer.

Pacheco was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment and released Sunday. CHP says Du faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer.

Officer Pacheco released a statement on his GoFundMe account, thanking the community for its support.

“My wife and I are humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support we have received. We’d like to thank everyone who has assisted us during this difficult time. From the donors, to the hospital staff, coworkers, friends, family, law enforcement, and everyone who assisted on scene. Thank you for all the love and support.

