Charles Oliveira will not be able to compete for the UFC title due to a reason that almost seems made up. Oliveira missed the 155-pound weigh-in limit by half of a pound. He was given an additional hour to lose 0.5 pounds but after being unable to do so, he has officially been stripped of his title. He will still fight against Justin Gaethje, however, he will not have an opportunity to be the UFC champion. The best accomplishment he can do is defeat Gaethje and stop him from claiming the title.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO