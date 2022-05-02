Generals rally past Philadelphia Stars in fourth for second straight USFL win

The New Jersey Generals used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally for their second straight USFL win.

Running back Darius Victor and quarterback De’Andre Johnson both found the end zone in the final frame to help secure the Generals’ 24-16 victory over the Philadelphia Stars in Birmingham Alabama on Sunday night.

It doesn't get any closer than this 👀



Trey Williams rushed for 111 yards on 19 carries, Johnson carried the ball 11 times for 94 yards and Victor added 51 yards and two touchdowns on 13 rushes as the Generals (2-1) ran for 269 yards as a team. Johnson also competed 6 of 8 passes for 130 yards while splitting time with Luis Perez.

Victor’s 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 76-yard drive helped give the Generals the lead for good at 17-16 with 11:19 to play in the fourth quarter. Johnson’s 4-yard scoring run later in the frame put the game away. Philadelphia (1-2), which had just 259 yards of total offense, went three and out on its next possession and New Jersey ran out the final 4:40.