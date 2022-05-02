Birds Aren't Real founders acknowledge the conspiracy theory is a parody designed to 'fight lunacy with lunacy'

Peter McIndoe speaks onstage at "Birds Aren't Real: How a Satirical Community Takes Flight" during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW

The Birds Aren't Real conspiracy has been circulating since 2017, started by Peter McIndoe.

Since late 2021, McIndoe has acknowledged the anti-government conspiracy theory is a parody.

In an interview with " 60 Minutes ," McIndoe said the aim of the parody is to fight misinformation.

The organizers behind the viral Birds Aren't Real conspiracy theory, which has circulated since 2017, now acknowledge the movement is a parody designed to draw attention to increasingly ridiculous online conspiracies and "fight lunacy with lunacy."

"So it's taking this concept of misinformation and almost building a little safe space to come together within it and laugh at it, rather than be scared by it," McIndoe said in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday. "And accept the lunacy of it all and be a bird truther for a moment in time when everything's so crazy."

The Birds Aren't Real conspiracy began as an improvisation when McIndoe and several friends joined a protest in Memphis and began shouting absurdities along with demonstrators. Since then, the joke evolved into a movement that has earnest believers who are convinced the government has replaced birds with drone surveillance devices that monitor citizens.

That earnest belief was partly what caused McIndoe to break character in a series of interviews, including a profile with The New York Times in December. Now, Birds Aren't Real organizers publicly acknowledge the satire and intend to draw attention to misinformation and widespread conspiracy theories.

"Dealing in the world of misinformation for the past few years, we've been really conscious of the line we walk," McIndoe told The New York Times . "The idea is meant to be so preposterous, but we make sure nothing we're saying is too realistic. That's a consideration with coming out of character."

Claire Chronis, an organizer with Birds Aren't Real, told Sharyn Alfonsi for "60 Minutes" the movement is "fighting lunacy with lunacy."

Though the organizers also said they know there is a risk of adding to the confusing network of misinformation online with their tactics, they are trying to draw attention to the issue without contributing further harm.

"We want to make sure we're not using language that actually harmful and hateful conspiracy theories use to target people," Cameron Kasky – who survived the 2019 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, before getting involved with Birds Aren't Real – told "60 Minutes" .

"My friends and I were called crisis actors," Kasky said. "And you know, I kind of had this strange perspective on conspiracy theories, because the internet was telling me that my father and grandfather were child traffickers because they are adoption lawyers."

Representatives for Birds Aren't Real did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.