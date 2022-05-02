ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Man Shot Along Northgate Boulevard In Sacramento

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2Ptw_0fQ9H8j800

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person has been shot along Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento, say police.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, at around 6:20 p.m., police received multiple reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Northgate Boulevard Near Harding Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with one gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not provided further information about the incident and no arrests have been made.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

DA: K Street shooting suspect facing EDD fraud charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, who police identified as one of the suspects from the K Street shooting, had additional charges filed against him related to a fraud scheme.  Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a press conference Tuesday that Payton and brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin are each being charged […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dutch Bros. Barista Shot By Attacker With Airsoft Gun In Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a Dutch Bros. barista was shot with an Airsoft gun. The incident happened at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of Madison Avenue in Fair Oaks, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirms. Someone in a white sedan shot the barista in the chest. The circumstances that led up to the shooting have not been released. The victim was not seriously injured but received a welt on his chest.
FOX40

1 man dead, 1 child injured after incident in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in South Turlock early Sunday morning according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the report of a person being shot in Turlock. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man was found inside the residence suffering from a gunshot […]
TURLOCK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
FOX40

Surveillance video reveals timeline, suspects in K Street shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Investigators outlined a timeline of those involved in the deadly K Street shooting in an arrest warrant and criminal complaint from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.  The arrest warrant is 46 pages long, complete with surveillance images of what occurred before, during, and after the shooting that left six people […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police: Multiple ‘ghost guns’ found in North Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said officers and a SWAT team found a fully automatic ‘ghost gun’ and multiple other firearms during a search of a North Sacramento home Tuesday. Police said officers served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Las Palmas Avenue where two AR-15 style […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Man arrested after a fatal shooting in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to an injured man on the ground in Antelope Tuesday. According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Spokesman, they had received a call to assist Metro Fire at 2:54 a.m. When Metro Fire assessed the victim they determined it was a gunshot wound and transported him for […]
ANTELOPE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy