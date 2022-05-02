ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverbank, CA

Armed Robber Targets Amazon Delivery Vehicle In Riverbank

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MBUMw_0fQ9H7qP00

RIVERBANK (CBS13) – An Amazon driver was robbed on Sunday and his packages stolen.

Around 3:20 p.m., the driver was in the area of Damar Court and Heartland Drive in Riverbank when an armed robber targeted the truck and stole an undisclosed number of packages, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. T. Luke Schwartz confirmed to CBS13.

The driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about the suspect or their vehicle.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Amazon Delivery Driver Robbed By Pair Of Thieves In Stanislaus County

RIVERBANK (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for two suspects after an Amazon delivery driver was targeted by thieves in Stanislaus County over the weekend. Riverbank Police Services say two men on Sunday approached the driver while he was retrieving a package to deliver in the back of his truck. Two men approached him and told him to get out while holding an unknown object to his back before getting on the ground. (credit: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office) Police say that is when the suspects stole packages. Investigators released a photo of the suspect vehicle. “I don’t know how people could do that,” neighbor Judy...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Suspects Worked Together In Theft From Patterson T-Mobile Store

PATTERSON (CBS13) – Officers are asking for help in identifying a pair of suspects who look like they worked together to distract an employee while the other swiped a phone. The incident happened back on April 11 at the T-Mobile store in Patterson. Police say two suspects walked into the store. One of the suspects walked off with the employee, distracting him, while the other suspect went to work on a row of phones on display near the front. After pocketing at least one of the display phones, the suspect near the door leaves. The other suspect then leaves shortly after. The whole operation lasted less than a minute, as surveillance video released by Patterson police shows. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call police at (209) 892-5071.
PATTERSON, CA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Riverbank, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Fraud#Damar Court#Sgt
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy