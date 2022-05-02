Armed Robber Targets Amazon Delivery Vehicle In Riverbank

RIVERBANK (CBS13) – An Amazon driver was robbed on Sunday and his packages stolen.

Around 3:20 p.m., the driver was in the area of Damar Court and Heartland Drive in Riverbank when an armed robber targeted the truck and stole an undisclosed number of packages, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. T. Luke Schwartz confirmed to CBS13.

The driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office has not released information about the suspect or their vehicle.