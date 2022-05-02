Morro Bay celebrates title with ring ceremony

Morro Bay celebrated the 2021 Pirates CIF Central Section title with a ring ceremony Sunday.

The Pirates are coming off a historic season in which they defeated Taft to win the Central Section.

"It just solidifies how special this moment is for everybody and how important the community has been in our success," said Jake Goossen-Brown, the former Head Coach of the Morro Bay football program.

Goossen-Brown helped lead the Pirates on their historic run before accepting the Offensive Coordinator position at Notre Dame High School.

"We wouldn't have been successful without the backing of the community," said Goossen-Brown. "I'm really grateful that they were able to celebrate with us, it is extremely special."

Morro Bay was one win away from a state championship.