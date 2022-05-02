Brandon Lewis agrees to free agent deal with Tennessee Titans

Air Force senior wide receiver Brandon Lewis has signed as a 2022 National Football League free agent with the Tennessee Titans. He agreed to terms, pending contract and Secretary of Defense approval.

Lewis led Air Force in receiving with 20 catches for 600 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged a school-record 30 yards per catch and set a school record with a career-long 92 yard catch for a score at Colorado State. Lewis had five catches for a career-high 172 yards and a career-best two touchdowns to help Air Force win the First Responder Bowl vs. Louisville. His 172 receiving yards is an Air Force record for a bowl game and were the fifth-most nationally during the bowl season. Lewis scored on catches of 64 and 61 yards which rank third and fourth in program history in a bowl game. He was the first Falcon since 2000 to have multiple TD receptions in a bowl game.

Defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, a 2021 Air Force Academy graduate, was drafted in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints in the 2022 National Football League Draft Saturday. Jackson was taken with the 15th pick of the sixth round, No. 194 overall. Air Force’s Tre Bugg III and Lakota Wills have each been invited to NFL mini camps. Bugg III to the Chicago Bears and Wills to the Saints. Both graduated in December 2021 from the Academy.

Air Force finished the season 10-3 overall and was co-champion of the Mountain West Mountain Division with a 6-2 mark. The Falcons posted double digit wins for the second time in three seasons (2019). The team capped the season with a 31-28 victory over Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas, to record its third consecutive bowl win dating back to 2016, including two straight over Power 5 teams.

